Anyone who says they haven’t been impacted by the stress of the past five months is either a superhero or is lying to themselves.
In ways small and large and across all age groups and genders, COVID-19 has changed our ability to live in the same way we did last year at this time.
For some, that might have been a positive thing, but it’s likely a far safer bet that most people would regard the adjustments as negative.
Unfortunately, absent the magical disappearance of this virus, many of the changes may remain, and other unpleasant ones may yet come.
In light of that, it remains incredibly important for each of us to be aware of our mental health, and be more compassionate than ever to those struggling around us.
We must remember that what impacts one person minimally may impact another severely; and the changes and restrictions that come with COVID-19 only serve to amplify that impact.
Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that during late June, 40% of adults in the United States reported struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues.
The CDC also noted 31% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, while 26% said they were suffering from trauma or stressor-related disorder symptoms.
Eleven percent seriously considered suicide, the CDC reported.
Mental health screenings, too, have seen an uptick.
The nonprofit Mental Health America reported a 370% increase in anxiety screenings in May over what they saw in January.
In April, the MHA reported, per-day depression screenings increased 394% over January.
It leaves us hopeful to know that people are being aware they may be having mental health challenges, and are seeking screenings. We hope they are unafraid to take the next step, if necessary, and seek treatment.
Too many times, people consciously or unconsciously attach a stigma to seeking mental health services.
When you have an ailment, you see a practitioner to treat it.
No reasonable person would see shame in seeking medical treatment if they had diabetes or high blood pressure. Likewise, there is no shame is acknowledging that anxiety, depression or other mental health ailments are in need of professional treatment.
In furtherance of helping those who may be in need of help, Pennsylvania officials have launched a Mental Health Resources Guide (https://www.pa.gov/guides/mental-health/).
The guide is aimed at connecting those who may be struggling with mental health with resources for treatment.
The “find the right help for you” section helps guide visitors to the appropriate resource for whatever
Perhaps Gov. Tom Wolf said it best when he noted recently that “It’s okay to not be okay.”
The guide includes many resources that we hope those struggling may look to and find hope and help.
