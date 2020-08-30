This school year is already rife with stressors.
Between the potential for students to shift between learning models, parents’ concerns about child care, and the struggles teachers will have ensuring educational benchmarks are met, the 2020-21 school year is sure to present many challenges.
And students, parents and school officials will face all of those obstacles while undoubtedly worrying about the potential spread of COVID-19.
Whether students who will be in-person learning will be riding the bus to school or be privately transported, they deserve to be safe.
Across Pennsylvania, there was a 32% increase in school zone traffic violations from 2018 to 2019.
According to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, in the past five years, 32,083 drivers were cited for either speeding in school zones or illegally passing a school bus.
Few of those citations, fortunately, were issued to motorists in Fayette or Greene counties.
Over the past five years, 33 in Fayette and 19 in Greene have been cited for illegally passing a school bus. There were 12 citations written in Fayette for speeding in a school zone and 22 in Greene.
The state Department of Transportation reported 301 school bus crashes last year, resulting in injury to 24 bus drivers and 188 students.
Passing a stopped school bus is never allowed, and drivers in Pennsylvania must stop at least 10 feet before reaching a bus when the red signal lights are flashing and the side stop signal arms are activated.
A Mini Cooper is about 12.5 feet long, for visual reference.
If convicted of breaking this law, motorists could get a $250 fine, five points on their driving record, and a 60-day suspension of their license.
As more students are driven to school, it’s also necessary for motorists passing by schools at pick up and drop off times to adhere to the 15 mph speed limit in marked school zones. A first offense for those not abiding by that law can result in a $500 fine. A second offense can mean a 60-day license suspension.
Thankfully, local police have said they will be increasing patrols to ensure students remain safe.
As classes resume, we urge motorists to be aware of their surroundings, especially in school zones where children may be using crosswalks, sidewalks, parking lots and other areas as they walk or bike to school.
And as we leave the summer season behind and head into the fall, the daylight hours get shorter, oftentimes leaving students in the dark while waiting for the morning school bus. We urge motorists to use extra caution when driving during those early hours to ensure that students at their bus stops remain safe in areas where it may be difficult to see them.
As the school bells ring this fall and the traffic gets a bit heavier and slower resulting in a frustrated drive for some, we implore those drivers to exercise patience and obey the laws.
A child’s life may depend on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.