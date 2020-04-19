This past week, hundreds, if not thousands, of Fayette County households received boxes of food from Fayette County Community Action Agency’s food bank.
Thirty minutes before a drive-through distribution on Wednesday was to start, about 200 cars filled the parking lots and lined the mile-long circuit surrounding the campus at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
In the 90 minutes the distribution lasted, 650 boxes of food were handed out to 500 families.
That was just at one of FCCAA’s food distributions last week, and one among many others large and small.
The need in our county is clearly great, and supporting those needs is something with which we all can help.
There are innumerable agencies in need of extra hands to do things like packing the boxes of food that are being given out, delivering meals or medications to those who couldn’t or shouldn’t leave home, or participating in other outreach activities.
Earlier this month, Pennsylvania’s first lady, Frances Wolf, talked about the essential role volunteers play right now.
“The work that each of us puts in each day to help our neighbors will determine how we fare in this global crisis,” Wolf said.
She is so very right.
PA211 can help you find volunteer opportunities nearby. A state site, serv.pa.gov/, will allow you to create a “COVID volunteer” profile that can also connect you with local opportunities to serve.
You could also call your local church, domestic violence, crime victim, children welfare or any other social service agency or organization who could benefit, if you are able, from your time or monetary donation.
That said, if you cannot go out to help in person or you are unable to donate, there are plenty of other ways to support those around you.
Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln posted an easy way to pay some kindness forward and brighten someone’s day from the comfort of your home. It might not be volunteering, in a traditional sense, but the outcome – putting a smile on someone’s face through an action you take – is the same.
City resident Mary Frances Frazier turns 100 on April 23. While the stay-at- home order means Frazier can’t celebrate with a big gathering, her milestone doesn’t have to go unrecognized, Lincoln’s Facebook post noted.
The post asks that cards or notes of well-wishes (but no gifts, please) be mailed to Frazier “so her days before and after her birthday are filled with warm wishes.”
(Frazier’s address is 120 E. Peach St., Apt. 703, Connellsville, Pa., 15425, if you’re so inclined to send her a card.)
You can also do something as simple as hanging a “thank you” sign to show your support of the many health care workers, first responders and other essential employees who are out there keeping our communities safe and supplied.
And if you do, we’d like you to take a photo and send it to us at hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
Let us know what town you’re from and who’s in the photo.
We want to publish a weekly page of these types of photos, starting Tuesday, to show all of the essential workers how much the community supports them.
If ever there was a time to find a way to show kindness to others by giving of our time, it is right now.
Finding an opportunity to do that isn’t difficult – just look for an opening.
