In a world where we have embraced the notion of teaching our sons and daughters as an importance of individualism and uniqueness, there are times we cannot forget to draw from the lessons from those who brought to the forefront a cause so worthy those actions should remain echoed.
This weekend, special services and ceremonies around the country have been organized to remember the contributions that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made to society. Monday, marked as a federal holiday in America, isn’t just a day off, but a day dedicated to learning more about the message he was delivering.
In a speech last year during a local program, the Rev. Ron Johnson, senior pastor at Third Presbyterian Church in Uniontown, said “We have an opportunity to change and transform our towns. In this way, we all become imitators of Dr. Martin Luther King, places of service and resiliency, creating emotionally engaging communities where everyone matters and people are drawn to Uniontown and the surrounding places. We create a place where we love to live and where the dream does not die.’’
There are many opportunities in the Fayette County area this year to learn more about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Local events include an observance at Mount Rose Baptist Church, at 3 p.m. today. The church is located at 9 Dr. Martin Luther King Way in Uniontown. This year’s event there will be their 10th and attendees will be addressed by keynote speaker state Rep. Ed Gainey of Pittsburgh..
On Monday, the annual Martin Luther King Day breakfast will be held 8:30 a.m. at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 57 Stewart Ave., Uniontown where the Rev. Vincent Winfrey will speak. Tickets are $12.
Additionally Monday, students from Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, who have the day off from classes because of the holiday, will use the time to participate in community service projects throughout the region in an annual effort to embody the spirit and message of King.
In Greene County, a Connellsville Area High School graduate, Dr. Georj Lewis, will return to the area as the guest speaker during a special convocation at Waynesburg University 11 a.m. Jan. 21. Lewis is currently serving as president of Atlanta Metropolitan State College.
And later this month, California University will honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual Day of Service on Jan. 28 where students and staff will also contribute their time to community outreach projects.
We encourage our local families to view the federal holiday not just as a day off from work or school, but to instead look at it as an opportunity to further educate, and as Johnson expressed, imitate Dr. Martin Luther King’s endeavor to live a dream that should never die.
