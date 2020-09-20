We’re tired of COVID-19 — just completely over it, as the kids like to say.
If words alone could’ve spoken the novel coronavirus out of existence, we know it would’ve been long gone by now.
Unfortunately, that’s not how things work.
It’s here and we’ve got to band together to deal with it.
In that spirit, we hope that Pennsylvanians aren’t going to throw caution to the wind in the face of a recent federal court ruling that found the gathering limits state officials have imposed are unconstitutional.
U.S. District Judge William Stickland IV found capping gatherings (current limits are 25 indoors and 250 outdoors) violates the First Amendment guarantee that people can freely assemble.
It was one of three things Stickland determined were unconstitutional actions undertaken by Gov. Tom Wolf and state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. The other two (stay-at-home orders and the closures of non-life-sustaining businesses) haven’t been in place for months now, but were part of the lawsuit filed in May.
Days after the ruling was handed down, some school districts in the state had already started thinking about how they could open up Friday night high school football games to fans.
We’d imagine that’s just the tip of the iceberg for what some are envisioning if the limits go away.
But we urge everyone to stay the course we’re on. Now is not the time to take the brakes off of mitigation efforts.
Just the opposite in fact: we’re headed toward flu season, into the time where an illness that shares symptoms with COVID-19 will spread.
We’ll be shutting our windows, staying in more, and chances increase that we might catch something.
Right now, because of our mitigation efforts, virus numbers in the state are fairly steady. Many of our children are back in school and our young adults are on college campuses; on Monday restaurants will increase their capacity for service.
We need to keep it that way, and that means continuing to exercise caution while walking the straight and narrow path.
State officials have opted to appeal Stickland’s ruling, and they asked him to stay his decision while they do.
That essentially means that it will not take effect until appellate court judges determine whether they agree with Stickland’s interpretation of the law.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which was initiated by local counties, residents, lawmakers and businesses, have not agreed to the stay. The attorney representing them must file his argument against it by Monday, and then Stickland will decide.
We hope he issues the stay so that others can review his ruling.
If that does not happen, and his ruling nullifies the state’s gathering limits, we hope that everyone considers what will keep those around them safest and continues to practice common sense in avoiding large gatherings.
