These are some big and important news days for sure.
In what is one of the most fluid situations in recent times as we move through the COVID-19 pandemic, there is, of course, the news of the day. In fact, it’s become the news of the hour at many times. There are updates on what is closed and what new numbers a new day brings as well as what changes and new decisions have been made, then unmade, then made again. As our officials determine the best course of action to ensure the safety of our residents, the scramble to make sure our readers have the most up-to-date information as soon as possible is crucial.
But beyond that — when everything else is closed, when no theaters are open to go to or when no meetings are scheduled to attend or when no school buildings are buzzing with a flurry of activity from our future leaders who attend them, the stillness doesn’t stop the stories that are happening all around us. We are still finding an abundance. Because even when the streets have temporarily fallen silent as people shelter in place inside their homes, a willingness to do good and be of help is heard loud and clear. And that is when we all realize that this world doesn’t turn because of stuff or places or what we have created. When situations such as this pandemic happen, we learn the world is really about the people.
We are learning about folks who hone their sewing skills to make desperately needed masks for medical workers. We learn about education officials who are voluntarily taking to social media to provide educational and inspirational content to connect with their students and to let them know they haven’t been forgotten. Other social media sites have been created by community members to allow a place for folks to offer whatever help they can — be it physical or emotional. We are learning about companies who are changing direction in a matter of days, assuredly taking a financial hit, but, nonetheless, unselfishly jumping in to make desperately needed supplies. Small business owners who have been forced to shut down their dine-in options take what little revenue they are making with take-out and turn that into free lunches for kids. Other CEOs are promising their employees the safety of their job, with some giving up their own salaries to do so.
All of this is a constant reminder that it is the people and their desire to do good that really makes a building, a venue, an association, an entire profession. From the frequent newsmakers to the teenager sitting in isolation at her sewing machine hard at work, the world right now isn’t about anything else.
It has been our privilege and will continue to be our privilege to learn more about them in the coming days, weeks and months.
Keep going. Our world needs the stories about you right now more than ever.
