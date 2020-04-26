There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and some parts of the state will be able to bask in it on May 8.
Gov. Tom Wolf introduced a color-coded plan to reopen areas of Pennsylvania that meet certain criteria.
We’re all in the red right now. Physical locations of nonlife-sustaining businesses are closed, there’s a prohibition against gatherings and we’ve all been asked to travel for life-sustaining purposes only.
Less than two weeks from now, some areas will move into the yellow phase, which includes aggressive mitigation efforts.
When that happens, those working at home will need to continue to do so if they can. Businesses that have in-person operations will have to follow safety orders, and child care facilities will reopen.
Gatherings will be limited to no more than 25 people, and while retail facilities will reopen, curbside or delivery options will remain the preferred way to procure goods.
Our restaurants and bars will remain limited to carry-out and delivery, and gyms, spas, casinos and theaters will remain shuttered.
The green phase of Wolf’s plan reopens restaurants and bars, along with recreation, health and wellness businesses and lifts limitations on gatherings.
It’s hope, right? Hope that eventually things will improve on all levels, and we’ll get back to some sense of normalcy.
Everyone is weary of stay-at-home orders, of being stuck at home unless we have to leave.
Our businesses are suffering incredible losses, from which some may never recover.
We miss spending time with our families and friends, many having missed milestones like birthdays, holidays or other celebrations.
Weddings have been delayed. Some have been forced to forego funeral services and wish to have memorial gatherings for those who have passed over the last several weeks.
We miss, frankly, the ability to go out and do what we want to do, when we want to do it.
But, when Fayette County gets the go-ahead to begin its phased reopening, we all must still exercise restraint and common sense.
These soft and full reopenings will not be unmonitored.
State officials have been clear that they will keep a close watch on areas where restrictions are eased.
A spike in cases means more stringent restrictions can and will be reinstituted.
None of us want that, so we all absolutely must continue to make a mask part of our daily uniform.
Consider the face mask an outward way of showing how much you care for your fellow human.
As health experts have repeatedly said, the coronavirus can wait to show symptoms for up to two weeks. Any one of us could carry it, and have no idea.
Wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth protects others from you as we ease restrictions on venturing out.
This virus has forced us to make changes none of us wanted to make.
As warmer weather heads our way, many yearn to get out of the house and back to being the social creatures we are.
Hopefully, our county will be among the initial regions reopened. If it is not, we must all continue to wait.
One thing is certain, however: when we do transition to a less-restrictive way of life, all of us must remain vigilant or we will regress.
And no one wants that.
