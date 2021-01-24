With the elections of 2020 behind us, we turn our attention to the upcoming municipal elections, where many of those with the power to impact the day-to-day lives of community members will run for office.
County and judicial seats, mayors, council members, township supervisors and school board members are among the positions up for grabs in Fayette and Greene counties. Numerous other seats – tax collectors, auditors and judges of election – will also be on the ballot.
Across the areas we cover, seats like these represent numerous opportunities for folks who would like to engage in public service through elected office.
While the senators and representatives make the laws of the state or nation, our municipal officials are the boots on the ground; they are the ones we are most likely to seek out when we have a problem close to home.
Many local elected officials decide tax rates and enact local policies. School board directors approve curriculum changes and consider issues like the potential closure of schools. The decisions of our common pleas judges impact individuals and communities; magisterial district judges are often the first step in that process.
Too many times, people sit back and complain about the decisions their elected leaders make. To those who complain or have wonderful ideas to improve the community, perhaps it’s time to consider offering that input as a township supervisor, city council member or mayor.
With increasing frequency, local seats are filled through appointment or left vacant because no one runs for them. In 2021, we hope to see that change.
And we would like to make it easier for those running for office to let the people around them know.
This year, we’ll be offering our would-be elected officials a chance to introduce themselves to voters and explain why he or she is the best candidate for the job. Starting now, we will run announcements in our print edition for candidates for county or judicial offices and mayoral posts in Fayette and Greene counties.
Those, as well as the election announcements for all of the other offices within our Fayette or Greene will also appear, in full, on the election page of www.heraldstandard.com.
Those wishing to send an announcement may submit one that is no more than 350 words to hsnews@heraldstandard.com with the subject line “candidate announcement.” A headshot of no less than 100KB may be included, but is not mandatory.
We believe in our communities, and want to help spread the words for candidates. We encourage everyone running in our area to take advantage of this, and we hope the election page on our website will become a hub for people to visit and educate themselves about who’s running and why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.