Fayette County’s municipal elections are done. Our electorate has picked commissioners, row officers, school board members and township and borough officials.
With only a couple of weeks left in 2019, the country’s attention is honed in on next year’s presidential election — rightfully so. Electing someone to run the country is serious business, and recent impeachment votes have only heightened the already rapt interest in the April 2020 primary.
But, the upcoming election cycle also includes many of our area’s state government officials. State legislators who represent Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties will come to the end of their two-year terms in the House next year.
The legislative seats held by Pam Synder, D-Jefferson; Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis; Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown; Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run Township; Justin Walsh, R-Rostraver Township and Mike Reese, R-Mount Pleasant are all up for election in 2020.
Dowling has already announced his intention to seek another term in office, and Monongahela Republican Tony Bottino Jr. has announced that he will run for the 49th District seat currently held by Cook.
Walsh was elected judge in the Court of Common Pleas of Westmoreland County, and is expected to resign his state legislative post. It remains unclear if a special election will be held to fill the remainder of his term.
As our state leaders consider issues like recreational marijuana, criminal justice reform and the opioid epidemic, it is incredibly important to learn their views and consider whose positions most align with yours.
We want to help facilitate that process at the Herald-Standard by offering would-be elected officials a chance to introduce themselves to voters and explain why he or she is the best candidate for the job. We’ve already started running articles in our print edition about the state legislative candidates who hope to represent constituents in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
In addition to running in our print product, those articles are accessible for free on the election page of www.heraldstandard.com.
Those wishing to send an announcement and be contacted by a reporter may reach out to us at hsnews@heraldstandard.com. We ask that the email include the subject line “candidate announcement.” A headshot of no less than 100KB may be included, but is not mandatory.
We believe in our communities, and want to help introduce new legislative candidates as well as give those incumbents seeking another term a chance to remind voters why they believe they should remain in office.
We encourage everyone running in our area to take advantage of this, and we hope the election page on our website will become a hub for people to visit and educate themselves about who is running and why.
