With the turn of the new year still fresh, now is a good time to reexamine our priorities as a free society.
Sure, our nation’s not perfect, but there’s ample opportunity to try new ways – peaceful ways respectful of the collection of ideas and opinions – to improve our lives and effect change for the good, whether it be in our homes or our nation’s capital.
In our homes, we referee differences among siblings, participate in debates among people we love and open our minds to trying new things, whether it be a chore chart or a new dish at dinnertime. We look for peaceful ways to resolve our differences, something we continue to do as we adventure out into the community or travel farther.
As Americans, we are free to do that with the expectation of peaceful journeys.
Sometimes our expectations do not follow the predictable pattern. We must keep our eyes open – as events of Jan. 6 clearly show.
We saw the numerous reports about security for the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., and at state capitals and other places nationwide because of concern for more violence.
And while we are relieved no more violence came to pass, it is a concern that continues even now that the transfer of power has occurred.
This, just days after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. King advocated change through peaceful demonstration. We wonder what he would think of events today.
Peace must prevail. Yes, protest. Yes, debate our issues, change the system, but do it in a manner that does not threaten our nation.
Our differences have made us vulnerable, not just within but to the outside world. It’s time for us to examine our words and stand together, not apart.
In the end, the real expectation is what we expect of ourselves.
— Altoona Mirror
