According to the National Center on Early Childhood Development, Teaching and Learning, STEAM learning begins from the start for children. In fact, it’s part of their every day activity once they are out of the infant stage.
STEAM education, an approach that fuses together the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, joins together academic concepts with hands-on, real-world applications seeking to promote critical thinking, problem-solving, innovation and creativity.
Experts agree, when it comes to the workforce throughout the next decades, STEAM is the future.
In the last few years, we have been seeing an increase in the use of STEAM education in our local school districts, paving a way for students who choose career paths within this interdisciplinary approach. It is certainly crucial that our local education officials keep the momentum going to offer STEAM-related learning opportunities for the youth in our area who will go on to become strong community leaders and workers.
Recently, the Herald-Standard introduced a new recognition program that will highlight students form local school districts who excel in STEAM disciplines.
Aptly called S.T.E.A.M., the new program is offered in all 23 school districts and four technical schools in the newspaper’s coverage area. Each school can select five senior students to be highlighted for their achievements in STEAM education.
The program is a great way to show area high school students, younger students and families throughout the coverage area that we are here to support STEAM education in our efforts to bring more attention to the need of arming our youths with the tools necessary to compete in a rapidly-changing workforce.
While we are always eager to highlight area students who excel academically, we view this program as a chance to highlight students who may not be in line for class valedictorian, but someone who, nonetheless, is making a name for him or herself in the area STEAM curricula.
“Elite academics are not the focus. These do not necessarily have to be the students with the 4.0 GPA,” said Sharon Wallach, Herald-Standard advertising director. “These students may be going on to college or technical school or directly into the workforce.”
We are also pleased to team up with California University of Pennsylvania and Ford Business Machines as program sponsors. Additionally, the program is being administered with guidance and coordination from the Intermediate Unit 1. As with anything, entities working together like the partnership for the S.T.E.A.M. program will surely yield better results.
As cliche as it sounds, it really does take a village to raise a child. And with an emphasis on STEAM education, we can expect to see stronger villages envisioned and created by well prepared children.
