At times we felt like David, fighting Goliath.
Here we sit in the corner of Southwestern Pennsylvania, a small, family-owned newspaper. We don’t have national recognition. When people outside of this area hear “Herald-Standard,” it certainly doesn’t register the same way as hearing Washington Post or New York Times.
Yet we share the same core beliefs with our peers at those big-name papers: a desire to hold public officials accountable. It’s the backbone of what we do.
There are times when we hit a wall, as we did when we requested information from the state Department of Corrections about illnesses diagnosed at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette and other state prisons, as well as surrounding communities.
We never asked for identifying details about the inmates; our intention was never to write about who has what illness. We were just curious, in light of a report issued by the Abolitionist Law Center that claimed a Luzerne Township fly ash dump may have contributed to illness at the prison.
The Herald-Standard did what each one of you has the right to do when we filed a right-to-know request. The DOC told us no, so we appealed. An intermediary organization said we were entitled to the information, and yet the DOC didn’t comply.
We took the DOC to court, and a six-year legal battle ensued.
It ended this December, when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court sided with the paper. The justices’ 6-1 ruling upheld a finding that the DOC acted in “bad faith and willful and wanton behavior” by not turning over the requested records.
The decision upheld a 2018 ruling that the DOC should pay nearly $120,000 in legal fees to the newspaper’s parent company, and assessed the state agency a $1,500 civil penalty.
It was a historic case for open records, said Herald-Standard attorney Michael Joyce, and one that those who would subvert open records laws should take notice of.
“I think it sends a message to government agencies in Pennsylvania and elsewhere in the country (that) if you ignore your basic duties under these open record laws, there are severe sanctions that can follow,” Joyce said.
The suit was, said Joyce, the longest running open records case in Pennsylvania’s history.
Throughout it, our owners stood behind us, funding a fight to get the information. While hopeful, they knew there was a chance they may never recoup any legal fees, nor was there any guarantee the records we sought would yield any significant information.
They simply knew that we needed to fight for what was right: ensuring a taxpayer-funded agency bound by the state’s Right-to-Know Law complied with their duties when asked for records.
Sunshine Week, the annual, nationwide campaign to advocate for government transparency, recently ended.
For each of us, the mission to ensure openness in all aspects of government is a duty we undertake daily, and we urge each of you to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.