We did it — and then some!
For years, the Herald-Standard has been calling upon our community members to work with us to help others through our Give-A-Christmas campaign, which helps to raise money for the Salvation Army. It’s always touching to see how many people answer the call, and how generous the donations are as the number continues to climb from week to week. We know this time of year can be tough for some with the added expense the holiday season can bring.
The people in our area always come through, and this year, they’ve come through in a bigger way than we could have imagined.
This year’s goal for the campaign was set at $15,000. Because the donations to this campaign go to the Salvation Army unit closest to the donor’s community, we knew that the goal amount was going to benefit many people in need right here in our own neighborhoods. But, to end the campaign with the honor of handing over more than $25,000 to the Salvation Army truly speaks volumes about how much our community members care about their neighbors who may be falling on hard times for various reasons.
The Salvation Army helps those in need in many ways — from assisting veterans or providing food, or helping the unemployed to brightening the holidays by providing gifts for children. At times, we are sure it is a daunting task to take on so many areas of service for hardships that are felt around the world, but we’ve learned that our community members are willing to do what they can to help.
Too often, we are quick to judge, but running this campaign in just a short amount of time — from Thanksgiving day until a few days before Christmas — and being able to offer to the Salvation Army an amount of money that is going to make a noticeable impact, reminds us that there is so much compassion and generosity among us. We would be hard pressed to find a greater gift this Christmas season.
This year, the campaign saw some sizable boosts when former residents of the area took the time to give back to their hometowns with very generous donations — a few of those donations were thousands of dollars each. Reaching and surpassing our goal aside, it is a great feeling to know that although those former residents have moved out of our area, there are people out there who remember how wonderful Fayette County and the people who live here are, and are willing to help where help is needed.
To all of you who answered the call once again this year in Fayette County, as well as all the generous folks around the world who give to ensure that others have what they need, we would like to extend a sincere thank you for your donations and wish you a happy and healthy New Year.
Let’s continue to work together and do our good works well into 2020.
