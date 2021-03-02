State lawmakers who are considering a statewide centralized registry for COVID-19 vaccinations ought to talk to officials in Fayette County.
The work that the county’s vaccination task force has accomplished this month alone is nothing short of miraculous.
Upward of 23,000 in the Phase 1A-eligible category have used the county’s website or a dedicated phone number to sign up since Feb. 8. And since that time, a clinic at the Uniontown Mall has delivered just less than half of all of the county’s first vaccine doses.
The registry has streamlined the process – and lessened the frustration associated with trying to procure the shot.
Without it, residents would be stuck calling different places, hoping to get on a list. And that’s precisely what the “COVID-19 Vaccine Registry Act” is hoping to avoid.
The bill was introduced in the state House last week, and would require the state Department of Health to maintain a database for residents to schedule appointments for themselves or others. Vaccine providers would then use the registry to schedule appointments for those seeking the shot.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, co-sponsored the measure. She said her office fields hundreds of calls from people frustrated they can’t seem to find a place to get the vaccine despite spending hours making calls or looking for places online.
A central, statewide registry would streamline the process considerably, allowing people to sign up once and wait for notice from one of the state’s 1,700 providers that their turn has come.
That’s precisely what Fayette County’s registry has already done.
Data from the county registry is made available to all of the county’s vaccine providers, and those providers – including WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, Highlands Hospital, Centerville Clinics, Cornerstone Care, Oak Valley Medical, Hunter Pharmacy, Rite Aid, Giant Eagle and Perry Drug – notify registrants when they have the vaccine and schedule their appointments.
As Snyder aptly noted, “It’s one thing not to have enough vaccines, but people would be a little more patient if they knew they were on the list and were going to get a call.”
Next week, some of those who received a first dose through providers on Fayette County registry will begin receiving second doses, and the Uniontown Mall clinic, run by Uniontown Hospital, is vaccinating about 1,000 per day with the help of 16 vaccinators and up to 50 volunteers daily.
Josh Krysak, the hospital’s director of community relations, said they’re planning to add a call center in the clinic space with between 12 and 16 phones to make scheduling appointments easier. He said they are looking to use the call center not only for people to register for the Uniontown clinic, but other clinics in the county as well.
The amount of work that’s gone into the county’s vaccine rollout has been an incredible show of what can be accomplished when people come together for the greater good.
Those in Fayette County who have worked on the task force deserve our thanks and praise. Their hard work and dedication has put the county ahead of the curve.
To sign up for the county’s vaccine registry, visit fayettecountypa.org and click on the “individual registration” link under the yellow “COVID-19” tab.
