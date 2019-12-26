The books are about to close on 2019, a tumultuous and divisive year for politics in the United States.
Anyone who watched the U.S. House of Representatives as members debated and then voted on the impeachment of President Donald Trump last week could feel the tension as two sides spent hours discussing the issue.
In many cases the anger or frustration – toward the impeachment effort or toward Trump — seemed palpable. Were mere words capable of translating into physical blows, many that day would’ve walked away with bruises.
But it’s the almost exclusive party division that was sad; disturbing even.
It’s hard to fathom that there could not have been more than just a couple of Democrats who questioned the effort enough to vote against it, or that there were no Republicans at all who supported it.
Many probably think that the strong party voting is a victory — our party is strong, they’d say, our members believe in our values.
We don’t think so.
See, when votes are so completely along party lines, it is evidence that they are only about which side has the higher number of voters. Nothing more; nothing less — just numbers.
And important votes in government shouldn’t come down to which side has more members of their party in a particular pool of potential voters.
Anyone in the U.S. House of Representatives who voted with their party simply because they were a member of that party did every single person who put them in office a great disservice.
We don’t elect people to be sheep who follow the herd. We elect them to think for themselves and reflect the views of the people who put them in office.
If that means breaking with party lines, so be it.
Trump’s impeachment – no matter whether you believe it was right or wrong — is another fracture in our country.
It reflects not just a party-based division in our elected officials, but an increased party-based dis-unification among those who of us who live in the United States.
Perhaps your family discussed it over the dinner table at Christmas. Hopefully it didn’t lead to an argument.
Even if it didn’t, there was probably at least one person who perhaps felt a little less certain about the outcome than they let on.
To them we say, speak up.
Not to start a fight, but because being a registered Democrat or a registered Republican does not mean you must exclusively agree with what your party does. Disagreeing with your party’s stance on an issue doesn’t make you bad; it makes you an independent thinker.
And that’s what this country needs: people who will think through things, be unafraid to break with party lines and make decisions with citizens’ best interests in mind.
Don’t mistake this for an indictment of Trump’s impeachment, nor an indictment of the opposition. It’s neither.
It is, however, a call for people to stop blindly supporting everything a party does just because they’re a member of it.
It is a call to our elected officials to consider the people they represent; not whether an unpopular vote among their party-member colleagues will leave them political outcasts.
Votes should never be about which party has more members, and if this country is ever going to meaningfully move forward, that attitude has to stop.
