The order issued by Pennsylvania’s secretary of health is clear: if you want to go into a business in Pennsylvania, you have to wear a mask.
IT IS REQUIRED — even if your county is in yellow or green.
As of late, it seems many customers have forgotten that, with more and more people heading into businesses without covering their nose and mouth.
And for anyone confused by the back and forth from state officials about whether masks are required or recommended, here’s exactly what Dr. Rachel Levine’s order says:
Businesses must “require all customers to wear masks while on premises, and deny entry to individuals not wearing masks, unless the business is providing medication, medical supplies, or food, in which case the business must provide alternative methods of pick-up or delivery of such goods; however, individuals who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition (including children under the age of 2 years per CDC guidance) may enter the premises and are not required to provide documentation of such medical condition.”
We know everyone is glad that things are returning to normal, but please recognize it’s happening because residents across the state made sacrifices by wearing masks and social distancing.
In Fayette County specifically, case counts never soared the way they did in many counties in the eastern part of the state.
In fact, our county of about 130,000 just hit triple digits in cases last week. In fact, Fayette saw no increase in cases from May 26-June 16, 12 days after the county moved into the green designation.
According to the state Department of Health numbers, between Tuesday and Friday of last week, eight new cases were reported here.
We’ve been lucky in Fayette County; a very small percentage of our population has been infected.
But moving into the green phase of reopening doesn’t mean that we should toss away all of the precautions that helped us keep our numbers low. While everyone would like it to be so, the virus isn’t gone and nothing is magically back to the normal we knew before COVID-19.
So, please, put on your mask as Dr. Rachel Levine’s order requires.
It’s both common sense and common courtesy.
In fact, wearing a mask is one of the most selfless things each of us can do for those around us.
For anyone who doesn’t know, a mask doesn’t do much to protect the wearer from getting COVID-19.
Why put one on then? Because it protects other people from you.
But you feel perfectly fine, right? No fever, cough, sore throat — nothing that makes you think you might be infected (because otherwise, you’d be staying home).
Except …. Symptoms of the novel coronavirus can take anywhere between five and 14 days to show up, and some people are completely asymptomatic.
In short that means you could be unknowingly spreading the virus when you’re out in public.
By wearing a mask of any kind, even a bandanna tied around your nose and mouth, you have the potential to quite literally save lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.