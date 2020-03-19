In this uncertain and scary time, we want you to know that we are here for you.
Things are rapidly changing as the leaders of our country, state, county and local communities work to stymie the spread of COVID-19 through various closures.
We want you to know that we at the Herald-Standard are dedicating our newsroom resources to bringing you the most up-to-date coverage as things unfold — both on the pages of our physical newspaper and online.
The Herald-Standard’s website, www.heraldstandard.com, now has a COVID-19 tab that includes all of our latest coverage. While a subscription is required to access most of our online content, this section of the website is free.
We want to ensure that our readership has continued access to local developments as quickly as possible, and our staff is working constantly to do that.
As your community newspaper, we feel that is our responsibility.
Because there is so much that we want to bring you, but space in our physical publication is limited, there are things in that section that may not appear in the newspaper.
We encourage each of you to check it out.
To our community leaders, we ask that you reach out to us if there is something you need us to get out there for your residents. Call us at 724-439-7500 and ask to be connected to the newsroom, or email your information to hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
We are trying to include all cancellations, divided by county, in a daily listing that is running on our website and in print.
That listing also includes an “outreach” section, where we are adding those things that our kind community members are doing for one another.
Please let us know about those too, so that people who may be in need of help know where they might find it.
As we hold to hope that Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide mitigation efforts will hamper the spread of the novel coronavirus, the truth is, none of us know what’s to come.
The test of a community’s mettle is how its members respond in trying times.
While the past few weeks have been just that, we have unwavering faith in those who make their home here.
As individuals, we must all think about those around us.
We urge each of you to check in on neighbors who are alone, or those unable to go out because of health concerns. Offer to help with things they may need. Yes, we all must practice social distancing, but you can balance that with providing assistance if you use some forethought and planning.
We encourage you, too, to make phone calls to your friends and relatives, and actually sit down actually talk. No TV, texting or email while you do it. Give them total focus during a genuine conversation.
Communication is the key to keeping all of us connected, and right now, we need more than ever to continue to feel connection with those around us.
We’re all in this together, and we must not forget that.
