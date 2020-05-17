Our hearts were heavy when we started running listings of COVID-19 closures and cancellations in March.
In those first few weeks, we received so many, sharing with you which events, fundraisers and other gatherings – large and small – were postponed because of the novel coronavirus.
Now, as Fayette County begins the transition into the so-called yellow zone, we want you to help us share a more hopeful list: one that includes business, agency and organization reopenings, and rescheduled events.
While we will continue to accept submissions for and run information about new cancellations and unexpected closures, we know how important it is for those formerly closed places to get notice out there about what they’re doing now.
Under the yellow designation, there are many nonlife-sustaining businesses that have or will reopen their doors. Some will have limited operations, or may begin offering curbside pickup or delivery. Likewise, some agencies or organizations that may have voluntarily ceased operations will begin plans to restart or expand services.
As a business in the community, the Herald-Standard wants to be a conduit for helping disseminate that information, so please let us know what you’re doing (information as to how is at the bottom of this column).
There is no charge for this, and the listing will run both in our physical newspaper and online with our free COVID-19 content on www.heraldstandard.com.
Like all of you, we yearn to get back to life as it was before mid-March 2020, and are happy that state officials have moved us into a phase where our county can partially reopen.
This partial reopening, however, shouldn’t be viewed as a free-for-all where we ditch many of the measures that have been put in place to keep us safe. So, here are a few reminders about what life in the yellow zone is supposed to be:
n Masking, while no longer required, is still highly recommended. Wearing a mask, according to public health officials, protects those you come into contact with should you have COVID-19, but are not yet showing any symptoms. Putting one on could, quite literally, save someone’s life if you are unknowingly infected.
n Gatherings are limited to 25 or fewer people, and restaurants and bars remain closed for dine-in services, but may offer take-out or delivery options.
n Visitation at nursing and personal care homes, and prisons, are still not allowed, and indoor recreation venues (movie theaters, casinos, gyms, etc.), spas and salons will remain closed.
When we transition into fully reopening, we will keep this list going so that those businesses can also share their reopening notices.
We recognize how difficult these past few months have been, and simply want to do our part to help.
How to send a listing: email it to hsnews@heraldstandard.com with the subject line “reopening.”
Please include the name and address of your business, agency or organization, the hours and days of operation, and any requirements for customers or clients.
If your business intends to use curbside pickup or delivery options, please include a telephone number.
Agencies and organizations that will begin expanding services or opening to see clients in person should also include information about those changes.
Rescheduled events can also be sent to hsnews@heraldstandard.com with the subject line “rescheduled,” and we will continue to accept information about closures or cancellations at that same email address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.