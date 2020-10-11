Halloween is just around the corner – but if we can be assured of one thing, Oct. 31, 2020, will be a bit different than what we’re used to.
Typically, the Herald-Standard runs a listing of municipal trick-or-treat schedules so that parents know when and where their little ghosts, goblins, princesses or superheroes can head out to collect candy.
We anticipate that some areas may be doing things differently this year in light of COVID-19 concerns – perhaps canceling door-to-door candy distribution, moving to smaller, neighborhood-organized events or hosting socially distant trunk-or-treats.
We’d like to help our families who want to find local Halloween-centered events – parades, trick-or-treats or trunk-or-treats – they can participate in by compiling a list for publication, and including it on our website, www.heraldstandard.com.
Municipalities, along with others who may be organizing free events, are welcome to submit their information to us via hsnews@heraldstandard.com. Those municipalities that have opted to cancel their traditional trick-or-treat or parades can also email to let us know that.
As we get the information, we will compile it and maintain a running list on the community section of our website.
We’d also like to use this space to remind our readers that we continue to maintain a general listing of cancellations, postponements and outreach related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past seven months, we’ve included the listing in our print edition and online as a way to help keep readers up-to-date with changes in one convenient place.
Cases of the novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania are beginning to rise again.
Thankfully, our local case increases have remained relatively steady and low. While we hope that trend continues, we recognize that none of us know what is to come.
Should your organization need to postpone or cancel an event in Fayette County, feel free to email hsnews@heraldstandard.com with notice information. Likewise, organizations in our community that are offering outreach services can also email information for inclusion in the list.
Finally, for those of you who would like to submit a letter to the editor, we’ve made some changes to our policies. Full details of the changes appear on this page.
Starting today, our maximum letter length will be 450 words. Readers’ views on the topics of the day are one of the most important parts of a newspaper, and we would like to get in as many of your views as possible.
The quickest, simplest way to submit your letter to us is by emailing it to hsletters@heraldstandard.com. We also encourage you to use the submission form located in the Opinion section of the newspaper’s website.
While we will accept typed submissions via snail mail (the address is listed below), there will be a lag time for those to be published. As a reminder, we do not accept hand-written submissions.
With Election Day just around the corner, we’d like to let writers know that any political letters must be submitted no later than Oct. 20 for inclusion in the two weeks before Nov. 3.
We’d formerly imposed a lengthier ban on political letters, but given the divisive political climate surrounding this election, we believe our readers likely have a lot to say.
We look forward to hearing from you.
