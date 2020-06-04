Is it true that crisis reveals character? President Trump has been handed two major national crises in the first half of 2020 and has fumbled them in as incompetent a manner as could be dreamt of. In both cases his inability to recognize an insidious threat to our nation, to empathize with those most affected and take constructive action to ameliorate the situation has been disastrous.
In the first instance, it has contributed to the needless death and suffering of tens of thousands of victims of the coronavirus. In the second, he has offered succor to this country’s original sin by aggravating an already horrendous situation spawned by a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of an already handcuffed and subdued George Floyd while his life drained from him — a more palpable expression of the inequities suffered by Black Americans has never been demonstrated.
Mr. Trump’s narcissistic transactional view of the world by which he only considers that which benefits him personally is the motivation behind his every action. And his actions must be where we focus, not his words. His words are meaningless as he lies with impunity. For a man so completely focused on his own re-election, he has proven to be the most uniquely unqualified person to ever hold the office of President of the United States. This at a moment when this country is pleading for true leadership.
The president’s actions on Monday again illustrated his penchant to consider the good of this country no further than it may achieve his own purpose. Having been thoroughly embarrassed by press coverage revealing he had taken cover in a bunker beneath the White House when the vox populi became too unnerving last Friday evening, the president sought to even the score.
With his unnatural desire to be viewed as a tough guy on full display, “Cadet Bone Spurs” orchestrated a day that began Monday morning by lecturing the nation’s governors on the effectiveness of strong arm tactics for quelling demonstrations. According to news reports, he advised them to call out the National Guard. “You’ve got to dominate,” he warned them or, “you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks.” Using as cover the unlawful acts of a small number of looters and vandals who took advantage of the situation, he tarred the vast majority of legitimate protesters as “terrorists” who must receive stiff prison sentences, “You have to do retribution,” he harangued.
That was the setup for the main event. He would show the nation that the Pharaoh of Pennsylvania Avenue would not be trifled with by the ‘bAk’, or common servant in the tongue of the ancients. On split screen, the Republican id was about to burst like a boil. On the left side of the television screen were the vocal but peaceful protesters gathered in Lafayette Park across the street from the White House. Opposing them were waves of National Guardsmen and federal law enforcement officers in full riot gear, some mounted on horses.
In real time in the right half of the screen was President Trump framing himself during a press conference in the Rose Garden as the “law and order president” who was going to protect our cities by using active duty American military against the American people and, inexplicably, would protect their Second Amendment rights — as though the protesters were somehow threatening that. Another dog whistle. Suddenly, without provocation, the Pharaohs legions began advancing on the peaceful protesters whose hands were still held high, firing tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd, physically accosting and arresting them — while Mr. Trump simultaneously laid claim to the law, order and constitutional high ground. The irony of it was jaw dropping. American citizens who were exercising their constitutional right to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances under the First Amendment were stripped of that right while being physically abused and arrested for their efforts stirring tin pot dictators everywhere to sit up and take notes.
After the protesters who offered no resistance were forcefully subdued, the president sauntered across the street to St. John’s Episcopal Church, adjacent to where the protesters had been assembled, to stand in front of it brandishing a bible for the cameras. It was an historical sight to be sure as no one had ever before seen him with a book in his hand much less a bible. He turned it several different ways as though uncertain of its exact use or purpose. Unbelievable!
How are we to have the slightest confidence that this totally corrupt and incompetent administration has any ability to lead us through this or any crisis without enduring staggering hardship? Can we believe they have the humanity to deal with the systemic racism that stands on the neck of our fellow citizens? We must allow this moment to galvanize us into a movement, and look to ourselves for leadership. June Jordon summed it up in a line from, “Poem for South African Women” — “We are the ones we have been waiting for.”
Lastly, we have the ultimate check on unchecked power, the ballot.
Leroy Renninger is a resident of Chalk Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.