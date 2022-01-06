This week marks the one-year anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history – the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump attempting to halt the peaceful transfer of power for the first time ever.
Although the GOP in general, and some Trump advocates specifically, have spent the past year attempting to rewrite history and downplaying the assault, I will never forget how aghast I was at the events unfolding in real time. Indeed, it apparently was one of the few times that I was in agreement with some of the Fox News personalities (according to recently released emails), wondering out loud why Trump did not attempt to stop the siege. I recall saying, “Why doesn’t he get in the armored presidential limo with his Secret Service detail and ride up to Capitol Hill to call off his supporters?” Now, according to reports from people around the president, Trump was enjoying watching the attack on TV. Moreover, if he actively instructed his boosters to stop rioting, it would be a tacit admission that he was in control of matters and they were expressly following his orders to march on the Capitol to truly “fight like hell.”
In the Republican retelling of events, some claim the Capitol attackers were Antifa and liberal agitators. Why then would they oppose the formation of a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission to investigate the origin and makeup of the crowd? Wouldn’t they want the true composition of the horde to be known? Likewise, there seems to be undue complaining from Trump on down to his various congressional supporters who don’t want the commission to see their email and phone records. If they contain just everyday communications, why would they not want those seen to prove they had no direct involvement in facilitating the Capitol attack?
The severity and outrageousness of the Capitol assault requires answers to prevent the undermining of our democracy. Trump tweeted after the Jan. 6 attack that “this was a day we will never forget.” Believe him on that.
Bernard Quarrick
Uniontown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.