I applaud President Joe Biden and Gov. Tom Wolf for appropriately and honorably calling for the resignation of their friend, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in light of the damning independent report of New York Attorney General Letitia James, which found that the governor engaged in sexual harassment, including criminal conduct, against at least 11 women, outrageous behavior which would likely have long ago triggered the firing of an ordinary rank and file state worker for even one such incident.
Cuomo now has no authority to govern, and it is clear that if he does not resign, a large bipartisan group of New York Assembly members will be forced to subject the state to an impeachment that ultimately results in his ouster.
The Cuomo imbroglio causes one to wonder why other arrogant and powerful men in high places have been able to get away with similar behavior. Donald Trump was accused by more than two dozen women of similar conduct, and the allegations against him include rape. Where were the calls from honorable Republican leaders for him to leave or be impeached? Are there more than a handful of honorable Republicans? What message is sent when a double standard allows a suspected oppressor to continue on his merry way untouched by justice?
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township
