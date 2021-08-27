I wonder if Gov. Tom Wolf believes there is a ghost of a chance that Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman and House Speaker Bryan Cutler will respond favorably to his plea to reconvene the House and Senate to take up a mask-wearing mandate for Pennsylvania public school students.
It is easy to determine why they will not. Speaker Cutler entertained the delusions of then-President Donald Trump, who called him in an effort to have Pennsylvania throw out millions of votes because Trump did not like the result of the most free and fair election in the nation's history. Corman is taking a more active role in sinking our democracy, now standing at the vanguard of a stupid and expensive effort to conduct yet another examination of the votes, this one to be a "full forensic audit" to address the concerns of those who question the result. Why do they question the result, Mr. Majority Leader? It is not because any fraud has been proven. To the contrary, even Republicans at all levels of government have declared that there was no level of impropriety which would affect any state's results. It is because Donald Trump, the man who has hijacked the GOP, says that the election was rigged. Heck, he told us before the election that if he lost, it would mean that the election was rigged, the only president in history to say such a thing.
However one wishes to label the violent attack on law enforcement atrocity of Jan. 6 at our sacred Capitol in Washington, D.C., it was an effort ginned up by Trump to stop the election certification of Joe Biden, thereby nullifying the election. Jake Corman and others in his party would throw more fuel on to the fire to make another such incident possible. History will judge them as the disgraces to our commonwealth and our country that they are.
I am sure the laughter was raucous in the offices of Cutler and Corman upon receipt of the letter from our governor. I can hear their response, something along the lines of, "Masking in schools? The governor must be joking! Do you think we are going to cross our leader and incur his wrath? Do you think we are going to dare to place science and the pleas of physicians over political considerations?"
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township
