On behalf of Greene County, thank you, Bill Molzon, for graduating Waynesburg College and not returning to New Jersey.
We would have been deprived of a patron of arts and entertainment and gifted teacher. You guided us to appreciate all genre of music, to recognize the level of artistic talent our county was blessed with. You meshed Waynesburg University staff and faculty with local residents and created a community that flourished for five decades. Your message of treasure lasting friendships, embrace art, be humble, resounded in the GNP concerts.
Always shunning the limelight, you rejoiced over the performers being applauded. As an educator you saw your graduates of the media department progress to highly successful careers and financial success. Opportunities that you could have possessed, but it was always about them, not yourself. Teaching others what you learned was always the goal.
We've seen our final GNP show. But when one speaks with performers, sound, lighting, camera crews, their response was the same: "We called it GNP, but it was really Bill Molzon."
Well done, my friend. You have been our Great Noble Person.
Bill Winters
Waynesburg College Class of 1972
Waynesburg
