The Christmas holidays just passed us by. Even as adults, we found our thoughts drifting in anticipation of all the tangible goods of the season: presents, cookies, stockings, a decorated tree. We seek answers to questions. What gifts will I get? What time is company coming? When do we eat? All the questions and thoughts were about me.
This year, I learned something valuable. I learned how truly wonderful it was to give a gift.
On November 13, 2019, my brother Dennis, suffered a catastrophic brain hemorrhage. One by one, family arrived at the hospital. His condition was explained to us including the prognosis of what his condition would be when and if he woke up. Ultimately decisions had to be made. Four days later, on December 3, he was pronounced brain dead at a hospital in Pittsburgh. His body was kept alive only through life support.
The next morning my brother was given the honor walk on his way to the operating room where he gave of himself in order to save and help others. My brother's liver was successfully transplanted into a local man giving him the gift of life. Dennis’ corneas will give the gift of sight to one or two people. Even the donation of his skin and other tissues can help up to an additional 75 people. Although some of his organs were not suitable for transplant, he was still able to help by using those organs to aid research.
I had a very good friend who was a five organ multi-visceral transplant recipient. After her surgery, she lived for a little over 11 years. It was only because of this transplant that she was able to have any life at all. She lost her life on June 4, 2018. When we learned that my brother’s situation was terminal, donating his organs just seemed the right thing to do. I understand the need for such a sacrifice to be made. I, myself, am in end stage renal failure and in need of a kidney transplant.
Let me leave you with this thought. If you’ve never considered giving the gift of life through organ donation or research, perhaps now after being enlightened about my brother and with Valentine’s Day around the corner, it would be a good time to do so. Perhaps you could even get tested to be a bone marrow donor. Our bodies are just biological machines, but unfortunately it’s not like we can go to the corner store to get a replacement part. It is only through the sacrifice that people choose to make at the end of their lives that other people can have a chance to continue to live. Please consider organ donation. Give the gift of life to someone in need.
Kathy Bartolotta is a resident of Tower Hill Two.
