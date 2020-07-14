"Black Lives Matter" or BLM in recent days is the nightly news. Given this dominance, I need some help in understanding something. There seems little doubt that the chaos that we see everywhere is the responsibility of the BLM. The group proudly instigates protests and rioting, and then remains silent as the looting and burning ensue. But even more disgusting is what often occurs in the aftermath of the rioter's savagery. Firstly, there is always the constant blame, repudiation, and condemnation of all police officers. Surely there are corrupt cops. These are "cancers," and all certainly need purging. No one denies this. But to assert that the remedy for this unbearable situation is the elimination of all police is no more than the rantings of fools.
But there is something even more disturbing than this. Many of us are appalled by the continual posturing, praise, and proud endorsements for the group and their lawlessness by shameless white liberals.
That all said, the main thing I am wondering about is this. If BLM and their white panderers genuinely believe that black lives matter, then explain something to me. I am curious. Where is the BLM protest of the senseless slaughter of thousands of black folks in our largest cities? Black on black crime is beyond pandemic. Blacks disproportionately commit violent crimes, but innocent blacks are overwhelmingly the victims of this violence and mayhem.
When BLM instigates violence and antipathy toward the police, they are weakening the already meager protections of innocent blacks in their communities. The first and only line of defense against the thugs, thieves, rapists, abusers, and drug dealers who thrive in black communities are the cops. Why would BLM hold these out to be despised, slandered, threatened, assaulted, and murdered because of the tiny number of them who betray their duty, act inhumanely, and commit a racial crime?
Black lives do matter. They certainly matter to me and the overwhelming majority of white Christians. OK, but explain this to me. Why then does BLM not protest the abortion mills purposely planted in black communities to kill black babies?
According to the website Protecting Black Life, over 70% of Planned Parenthood’s abortion clinics are located in minority neighborhoods. This wanton destruction of black babies is more than a coincidence or some meaningless statistical aberration. It seems to me that it is a purposeful and godless attempt to destroy black children. Where is the voice of BLM protesting this genocide?
I have a final question. Where is the BLM protest that many black youths grow up in fatherless homes? Where is their demand that black men take responsibility for raising the children they sire? The fact is that intact and traditional family homes in many black communities are rare. In some places, they are practically non-existent. This root problem is the cause of societal dysfunction and lawlessness in any community, white or black. Multitudes of young black children are being molded into violent, mindless thugs and bullies by the gangs with whom they run. I don't believe that this would be so if there were real and biblical fathers in their homes. Does "BLM" ever mention this?
Yes, every instance of police abuse, wrongdoing, or racial discrimination must be identified, condemned, and prosecuted. But the vast amount of violence against blacks is not the fault of our police. In the opinion of this white man, it is long past time that BLM needs to show that they genuinely believe that all "black lives matter."
William "Ed" Nicholson is pastor of Grace Baptist Chapel in Little Summit in Dunbar Twp. He is a life member of the amputee chapter of the Disabled American Veterans and has earned graduate degrees in both Bible and Education. He maybe reached at willnpa9@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.