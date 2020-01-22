Have you been listening to debates between Democrats and Republicans? Three topics arc currently conspicuous: the killing of an Iranian general, President Trump's impeachment, and the Democrat primary. If you have been listening, you surely have a myriad of questions. I suggest that clarity comes from "'listening" to actions, not words.
President Trump recently ordered a missile strike which killed Qassem Soleimani. Let us meet him. He invented and widely disseminated explosive weapons which killed hundreds of US and Iraqi soldiers. He orchestrated civil wars all over the Middle East. Recently. he killed US citizens with a rocket strike. He just sponsored an attack on the US embassy, and then he came to Iraq to promote further mayhem. He thus defied of President Trump's multiple wanlings ahout killing Americans.
This monster may have been an Iranian general, but he was foremost a terrorist. Some time ago, the United Nations ordered Soleimani confined to Iran because of his terrorism plots. Since President Trump took him out, numerous broadcasters have maintained that killing General Soleimani was an illegal assignation of a government official. A rat is a rat wherever you find him. He was warned and did not listen. Iran is among the world's worst sponsors of terrorism, a fact which gives President Trump the right to impose sanctions upon Iran and to rid the world of Iranian officials terrorizing the U.S. In those circles passivity breeds contempt. The problem with speaking softly while carrying a big stick is that idiots do not hear your words until you wield the stick. Trump did and Iran heard Trump's actions. Perhaps, now, they will listen to his words.
Books, have been written about the Trump impeachment, but the fact that these accusations are "Trumped up" is obvious, simply on the very face of the matter. For several weeks during the House's investigation, we heard both politicians and the media assuring us that President Trump's behavior was such a dire threat to national security and our 2020 elections, that no time could be wasted-we had to be rid of him immediately; however, the final accusations are so trivial that their claim of danger to the country imitates Chicken Little's falling sky. For some weeks, the articles languished in no man's land instead of being rushed to the Senate. What happened to the dire emergency? Someone lied; otherwise, the articles would have been quickly hustled to the Senate. This charade is comparable to Congress adjourning on vacation immediately after a Russian invasion of New York. "We will take up this important matter in a few weeks when we return to Washington."
Actions speak louder than the words they contradict. "Impeach" simply means to accuse or condemn. What we should impeach is the flow of lethal drugs across our borders-not the courageous actions most successful president in a century.
The Democrat primary is rife with words contradicted by actions. Elizabeth Warren lied repeatedly, but expects us to trust her with the presidency. Joe Biden says that Trump should be impeached for doing what Biden, himself, admitted doing in 2016 -- an obvious quid pro quo with Ukraine. Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, wants us to give him the reins of government, but his South Bend Mayoral ship is in such shambles it resembles the wreck of the Hesperus.
Bernie Sanders wants us to accept his socialistic blueprint for governance. Shades of Cuba, Venezuela, and North Korea! Creeping socialism is ruining Europe as well. Do not listen to Bernie's raspy voice, listen to the sound of freedom walking out the door. Need we look beyond President Reagan's insightful observation that the scariest words in the English language are, "I'm from the government, I'm here to help?"
President Trump reads people well and knew that Iran, when confronted, would flinch. They did, launching only a few intentionally harmless missiles to save face. Trump's deal with Ukraine sought to ensure aid would be used appropriately. (For the billions Obama gave Iran, we received in return little more than terrorism.)
Trump's only crime is keeping his promises like no president before him, all the while being unendingly criticized and resisted. Listen to his successes, not media words.
DeWitt Clinton is a resident of Dunbar.
