Our daughter gave us a plaque that said, "Live-Laugh-Love," that we placed on our wall to remind us to include these words in our life, by our actions. Since we have done this, it has helped to make our lives a little bit better. We see things in a more positive way. We all need some "positive" things that will help us to accept the crisis in our lives.
I would like to give some suggestions that might help us too:
- Pray a lot more (every day, if possible);
- When you pray, don't just say the words and hope. Pray with meaning and "believing" that God will protect us and save us;
- Live-Laugh-Love in our life more often;
- Stand strong against anything or anyone that defaces our God and country. Identify these despicable and hateful individuals who are a threat to God and our nation. Do not support them (It will make you feel better);
- Don't ever give up hope. Put your faith and trust in Jesus Christ, knowing that he will save us;
- Don't ever give up on God.
Gene Barnhart
McClellandtown
