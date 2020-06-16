I want to personally give a shout out to a dynamic group of individuals who have banded together to make a huge difference in Brownsville.
Last Friday, the Fayette Chamber of Commerce was honored to work with eleven businesses in the Brownsville Area to help them celebrate their grand opening or continued growth in the community. To see this small town that has suffered so much economic hardship over the years fighting to regain their town and building pride is both amazing and exciting.
I’d like to give a special shout out to the Brownsville Borough Council, and especially to Beth Bock and Barb Peffer. At the ribbon cuttings, I was proud to announce at each and every one that the ENTIRE borough council was there in support of the business community, and equally proud to hear Beth share a very personalized message with each business owner (as well as Barb handing them a customized gift). It shows that they are personally invested in making Brownsville shine.
I was proud at that moment -- proud to see the beginning of a community really coming together to support each other and bring about positive and vital change. This town is led by a group of passionate people who don’t just talk the talk, they are putting their blood, sweat, and tears into creating a place where people want to be -- and not just locals, by any means!
From Brownsville Borough Council to the business owners, to The Perennial Project volunteers, may I just say, great job! People in small towns all over should look to this community and see what they are doing and emulate it.
Make a plan to visit the great businesses in Brownsville, you’ll find good food, good people and great opportunities. Brownsville is a great place to be!
Muriel Nuttall, executive director, Fayette Chamber of Commerce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.