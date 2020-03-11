This is in response to the letter by Margie Groves published in the Friday, March 6 edition. I feel the need to comment on it. Margie, I agree with you. Politics does not belong in worship services.
I feel that the two candidates we were given in 2016 to chose were flawed. Hillary Clinton was an abortion supporter, liberal leaning and had other extremely negative performances that forced me to vote for Donald Trump.I did so grudgingly.
His personality does not align with my idea of how a human being should act. I didn’t vote for him because I liked his crass personality. I voted for him for these reasons: A vote for any other candidate would mean an Clinton win; he is pro-life; he is America first; he loves our law enforcement officers and our military; he is pro-Israel; he professes to be a Christian; and he is against illegal immigration. I could go on and on.
Trump's performance in keeping most of his campaign promises has been astounding. He did this while under horrible attacks on his credibility. To equate this man and his followers with Jim Jones is horrible. I take offense at that comment. As a Christian, your judgement is shameful. I’m not blindly following him. I don’t hesitate to espouse my disgust with some of his rhetoric. But your calling me a cult follower is maddening. You need to apologize to all Trump supporters publicly in the Herald-Standard because your belittling of his supporters is every bit as bad as Trump’s less than polite rhetoric.
Judy Pupek
Smithfield
