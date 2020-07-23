Jesus teaches that a candle serves no purpose if it's hidden under a bushel. (Matthew 5:15-16). A Christian who does not engage culture is a hidden candle.
As Christians, we understand the source of violence, racism, greed, and political corruption. We understand that the only hope-for-today is found only through a change of heart as explained by Jesus in Mark 7:21-23: "For from within, out of the heart of men, proceed evil thoughts, adulteries, fornications, murders, thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lasciviousness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride, foolishness: All these evil things come from within, and defile the man."
If America has any hope, Christians must campaign as passionately for Jesus as others do for their political candidate. Christians must step outside their four walls and "into the highways and alleys," as Jesus puts it, to "compel" others to receive Jesus (Luke 14:23) and the character and actions that build up and not tear down people and communities.
While others protest and raise their voices, where are the voices of those who have the truth and are the light of the world? Light dispels the darkness. If the light is not in the darkness, the darkness grows. We have not been called to be "go-to-meeting pew sitters." We have been called to be "go-into-the-world witnesses."
Without the light of Jesus, we currently live in the good days, because tomorrow's darkness will be greater.
Pastor Steve Magill
Smithfield
