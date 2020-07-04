Let’s beat a strategic retreat from where we stand now in our ongoing battle for the soul of our United States of America:
By retreating back to December 2019 and looking at what we expected in the year 2020, can any on my readers actually say
That they expected to be experiencing all these changes and challenges that God has manifested in our communal lives?
How many of you can honestly claim to have been prepared for this which we are confronted with in July 2020?
Did you expect the unexpected? This comes with the gift of prophecy, the ability to expect the unexpected, does it not?
It is a special gift of God’s grace to see the unexpected coming down upon us, and only a few humans throughout man’s historical accountings have claim to any kind of divine power to predict the future accurately, consistently and truthfully.
Because we are not prophets with special gifts given by God’s grace that will arm us with foreknowledge of what lies ahead of us even today, we must use our common sense, which is also available as a universal power of thinking our way out of difficulties and regaining our harmonious social and economic balance. Common sense tells us to do one thing constantly and religiously — “Expect the Unexpected” and wear the appropriate armor against evil attacks to our commonwealth’s well-being.
1. When you are out in the middle of a large body of water, common sense tells you to always wear a LIFE JACKET, Because that life jacket is a way of preparing for the unexpected accident or chance meeting with the angels of death. Wearing a life jacket, expecting the unexpected, and being prepared for the unexpected by wearing a life jacket is the smart Choice.
2. Today’s battle against the evil of viral attacks, even before this dread COVID-19 attack, should prompt all of us to Use common sense and wear a life mask, as well as practice the other precautions against viral infection. Your LIFE MASK Is your LIFE JACKET which you must wear if you are a person with common sense. If you refuse to use a LIFE MASK While you are out in the "Ocean of Human Commercial Activity" you are guilty of not being smart, not using common sense, And not doing the smart thing for those who you love, which is a sin in God’s book.
3. Meeting and coming close to an infected person while out in the world of commercial activity can happen to anyone At anytime, can it not?
4. Regardless of how strong your immune system may be, how vital your life signs, how well-nourished and healthy... You may have to fight for your life due to unexpected immune system shocks such a new waves of the pandemic, the Ineffective preventative measures being practiced by ignorant humans around you, physical and mental exhaustion or Some other disease or injury that your body is presently coping with on a daily basis.
5. If you stop breathing because you are not properly ventilating your lungs you will live for about 3 minutes, hardly Enough time to get your financial affairs in order; so expecting the unexpected means you see a lawyer and prepare your Last will and testament now!
6. Fellow combatants can help you when we encounter the unexpected. They are our new body of heroic first responders And trained medical technicians, nurses, doctors, and yes, even “faith healers”. Hey, whatever saves your fanny is good.
7. Survival abilities against any kind of bacterial or viral infections are likely to decrease with age, so don’t be over confident, Don’t over exert the exercising, the running, walking, push ups, sit ups, the hatha yoga stretching, etc.
8.Last, if you choose to not wear a LIFE MASK for yourself, wear a LIFE MASK for those who you love and who love you.
Wear your LIFE MASK! ….and please keep it laundered nightly. Amen, see you on the other side, but not yet!
S. Raymond Pohaski, Capt. USMCR (ret.)
South Union Township
