Being that we are all struggling with the pandemic, many of our veterans posts and clubs are hindered with trying to operate at a limited capacity and are struggling financially. If you club post or hall has a small games of chance licenses, you may be in line for help, but you must act.
Pennsylvania State House Bill 777 and Pennsylvania State Senate Bill 1143, if passed, will grant the holders of small games of chance a greater share of the proceeds, which will help a great deal. So call your state representative and state senator to urge them to pass these bills.
Sadly, some clubs will not recover from this pandemic and be forced to close, leaving a void for the programs they support.
Veterans are the most loyal voting block. We vote, regardless of political affiliation, and our representatives know this. So if you're not getting out much these days, take a moment and call to voice support for these bills.
This will help all clubs to continue to serve our community with the many programs that they offer.
Robert Doria
American Legion Fayette County committee commander
