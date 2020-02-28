The last time the Laurel Highlands Boys' Basketball team went to the WPIAL semi-finals was in 1972, when they beat undefeated Penn Hills at the Civic Arena. On Tuesday night the Mustangs created some real magic once again, as they fought their way back from a 13-point deficit at the half to tie up the game in the final minute of the fourth quarter, then go on to win in the final seconds of the game. It was a stunning upset over Thomas Jefferson, and pure joy for the Mustang faithful to watch.
Throngs of jubilant fans, remaining on their feet throughout the 4th quarter, cheered as loudly as fans at a Penguins Stanley Cup victory. When the dust settled and I could hear myself think again, I realized that this team and these coaches have brought back pride to our town in a big way. They fought back all night with poise and tenacity, working as a team to earn a most improbable win. (Can you say Miracle on Ice, er, On the Court?)
These young men never gave up, even when a win looked like an impossibility. They were a lesson to everyone in that crowded gym of what hard work and determination can accomplish. The fans who were there to witness this bit of local sports history had to be impressed.
Laurel Highlands and Uniontown High Schools share a storied history of excellence in sports that include several state basketball championships over the years. The 1968 LH State Championship Team, composed of stand-out athletes Wil Robinson, Jim Hobgood, Buzzy Harrison, Danny Ross, Tom Bogden, Pete Tracy and Jim Rambo created excitement and pride in our community over 50 years ago. This year's Mustang starting five, Rodney Gallagher, Tyvaughn Long, Keandre Cook, Nick Egnot and Tim Smith can add their names to the history of LH players who played with such great heart and never gave up.
What these five, along with the rest of their teammates have accomplished under the guidance of head coach Rick Hauger and assistants, Dierre Jenkins and John Smith means much more than simply winning a playoff game. It is about restoring pride and dignity to our community and displaying to the Pittsburgh region what our young people here are made of. During the singing of the National Anthem the Laurel Highlands players stood together, arms interlocked, demonstrating their friendship and solidarity. Also impressive were their courtesy, self-discipline and sportsmanlike conduct, just one more reason our community can be proud of this hard-working group of young athletes.
Uniontown has always been a basketball town. It was those great teams like the 1964 Uniontown State Championship Team, that put our city on the map. That team was only one of 11 teams in over 100 years to go to the state finals completely undefeated before winning the PIAA. Three of those players, Ben Pope Gregory, Gene Huey and Ray Parson went on to play in the NFL, while teammate, Stu Lantz played seven seasons in the NBA, then completed his career as a commentator for the Los Angeles Lakers televised games. Those golden years of high school basketball from the 60s through the 80s established Uniontown and Laurel Highlands as basketball dynasties.
It was 1964, and my parents were taking my high school-aged sisters and me to see a playoff game. Even as a 7-year-old, I knew that I was witnessing something very special. I can still remember the excitement of watching the Raiders stymie their competitors with their famous full-court press and their smoothly-choreographed moves. It was almost like watching a ballet, and I was hooked at a young age.
More recently, the 1981 Uniontown State Championship Team of Brian McLee, Eric Fee, Greg Gabriel, Earl Minor, John Murtha, Kenner Holt and Dwight Henderson proudly brought home the title to our city.
Uniontown has always been a basketball town. The city playgrounds became the building blocks for future championship teams, allowing players to hone their skills night-after-night in summer games where playing together as a team became second nature.
Legendary coaches like Uniontown's Abe Everhart and Dave Shuck, LH's Harold "Horse" Taylor and St. John's and Uniontown's Lash Nesser led their teams to multiple WPIAL and State Championships. The city playgrounds' summer basketball leagues were training grounds for future championship teams. Night after night they played games with teammates they knew so well that it became second nature to win with them.
Basketball culture in the area was strong. We played in gym class, in church leagues, on playgrounds and in traveling leagues. What did we learn from all this immersion in basketball?
That we could be friends with our rivals, that competition was a healthy way to challenge ourselves both mentally and physically, that team sports builds social skills, that learning team work and respect for others would serve us well later in life and that in working together to overcome challenges we could develop pride in our school, in our friendships and in our community. All of their hard work, respect and pride was on full display Tuesday night as Laurel Highlands battled its way into play-off history and into our hearts. No matter the outcome of the WPIAL final game, know that you gave your all, and gave your community something to be proud of once more. Thank you for that, Mustangs.
Paula O'Connell is a retired teacher Laurel Highlands teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.