As a nation we are facing a very difficult battle. Because of an enemy that we cannot see, we have been forced to change everything in our lives including where we go, how many people we are allowed to meet with, what we can do for fun, even how close we can be together. The new norm has become social distancing and staying at home.
It is when we face a crisis that the people in this country seem to show their best and their worst sides. What’s a worst side? People are hoarding toilet paper, paper towel and napkins. We need to remember that toilet paper is a luxury. What do you think people did in the 1800s before toilet paper was invented. It’s not like we don’t have the means to clean ourselves. Yes, it’s nice to make sure that you have enough for your family for an extended period of time, but if people would buy what they needed with just a little extra there wouldn't be a shortage and the supply would not be interrupted. The same goes for hand sanitizer, alcohol, even soap. Yes, it is good to be able to go to the store and perhaps purchase a few small bottles, but this is something that we should have been doing all along.
Someone’s good side? There is a woman in Dormont who has a pantry on her porch. She has things like toilet paper shampoo conditioner, soap, and other such items that are there for the people. You don't need to make an appointment you can just go and get what you need. There was an instance where a woman went to the store and purchased a buggy full of items. People complained that she was hoarding. In actuality, she was purchasing these items to make up care packages for her elderly neighbors who were not able to get out. Local businesses where I live are helping by providing bag lunches for students in their neighborhood who were being fed through the lunch program at school. It is amazing how adaptable we become when necessary.
I don't really like to talk about politics. I just want to say that at a time like this our president and other leaders of our country should be instilling us with faith and hope. I don't feel confident after listing to the news briefings with our leadership. Constitutional or not, I offer kudos to our country’s governors for taking the necessary steps to make life safer for their citizens, whether it was closing the schools, closing unnecessary nonessential businesses and sit down restaurants, imposing lockdown orders to keep unnecessary people off the street, setting up curfews or wearing masks and gloves. They're not saying that you can never go out of your house. It’s the honor system. They're simply asking you to show responsibility and common sense and go only when it is necessary.
I am a person in renal failure. I must leave my house three days a week to go to a dialysis center in order to stay alive. The center that I go to, and I'm sure other dialysis centers, are being responsible in the practices and actions that they are taking to keep not only their patients safe but also themselves. To anyone who is on the front lines fighting this virus, I want to say a very special thank you to you. Every day you risk your life in order to help protect others. No bigger sacrifice could be asked of you. Every day you rise to the occasion to help others. The manufacturers of personal protective equipment need to work with more urgency in order to get these items into the hands of those who need them to keep us safe.
Do you realize if people in the medical profession and first responders become infected and then succumb to this illness, the rest of us have no one to look after us? It is important that we do our best to protect people in the service industry. Even though not all service people are working, those that are still facing the public, provide a vital resource for the rest of us. The least we could do is act responsible. Practice social distancing. Stay at home whenever possible. Exercise common sense safety procedures. Don't cough or sneeze without covering your mouth and nose whether it be with your elbow or tucking your face inside your shirt. Wash your hands. Here we are in the 21st Century when we should be thinking about things like flying cars and food replicators. Instead we’re being taught how to wash our hands. This is something we should have learned as children and had been practicing our entire lives.
My hope is for all of us to come through this safely and good health. Remember to call and check on your elderly or sickly neighbors. You can visit with someone safely by using the telephone. Hopefully, we will one day be able to return to normal living. I, for one, would not be happy if this becomes the new norm. By the way, now that God has our attention maybe we should be still and listen.
Kathy Bartolotta
Resident of Tower Hill Two
