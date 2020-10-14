Tom Ridge voting for Joe Biden! Rich Bower becoming a Republican! Analyzing why these unexpected, uncommon decisions were made is curiously interesting to surmise. Both gentlemen seem to be admirable individuals of sound mind and body. Two very infrequent divergent political paths. What is their motivation? Crafty moves? Sagacity? Whimsical? Ulterior motives? Innocent, ill-advised counsel?
What prompted these unusual events? And the questions continue.
Which one has gone astray? Which decision is more annoying?
Surprise, surprise! Will there be disgruntled repercussions? Perhaps this is just another fascinating, wacky conundrum worthy of the times.
2020 A.D.! What a tumultuous merry-go-round! Help! Wherefore art thou, Aristophanes?
Dennis Fabbri
Masontown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.