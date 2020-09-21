Our governor and others have ruined our economy, over reacting to the pandemic. The small business owner and the church have suffered the most, you blame the president for this problem, when in essence it is each and every states governors who are to blame. Small business owners have closed and filed bankruptcy, while the big corporate stores flourish. Is this fair, absolutely not, if it were not for people who started and ran successful but businesses, this country would not have survived.
Of course it's easy to put blame on the president or any other president for our problems, when in essence it is you, the citizens of the United States, who have caused this down fall. It's up to you America, to pull together and make our country great again.
I can only say as a minister and pastor, that God has mercy on you, yes you, America.
Christopher Unetich
Uniontown
(1) comment
A minister and pastor? May God have mercy on your congregation.
