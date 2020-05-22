The latest hate is over the President using Hydroxichloriquine as a preventative for COVID-19. The Democrats say this is so wrong. Pelosi says he should not take it because of his age and he is "morbidly obese." Nice Talk there Nancy. What about the extreme makeover on your face and injecting Botox to make you look younger. You do know Botox is a poison? I thought you Democrats were so sensitive about shaming people for how they look.
As far as this drug. It has been FDA approved for 65 years. I am reasonably sure if this was a dangerous drug it would have been off the market long ago.The discredited VA study the Dems point to was apparently not a VA study at all. According to the Associated Press, the VA prescribes 42,000 doses of this drug a week for a couple of different uses with almost no side effects including some COVID-19 patients. Some doctors praise it and some don't think it does much, but that is between you and your doctor. We really don't need Nancy's expert opinion, she should stick to being the obstructionist she is.
As the liberal news media lay in wait for the next opportunity to ambush the president, there is one thing we know for sure. They, and the Democrats will never give him credit for anything. They hate him and will do anything they can to discredit him and his Presidency.
Jim Blair
Rostraver Township
(5) comments
Thank you for an honest and intelligent article. Every word is the truth!!!
Absolutely spot on, Mr. Blair. I was neutral about Mr. Trump when he was first elected. But the vitriol and rancor of his adversaries along with their lack of fairness, or any sort of balance in what they say have made the case for me to support him.
That's funny! You are upset because Nancy Pelosi called trump morbidly obese. He is. Then you go on to insult her by claiming she had botox injections. Prove it. All you have to do is look at trump to see what she says is true. Trump claims that he is taking hydroxychloriquine. I don't believe that he is. I believe that he is just trying to sell more of the drugs that he invested in and owns stock in the company. I doubt that he is, but if he is taking the drug, do you know the side effects? Heart problems is one. Blindness. Hallucinations. The feeling that people are controlling you and your mind. It is a mind altering drug. Just what we need. Someone who can start a nuclear war on a drug like this. Of course, how will we know the difference. He has always acted as if he was on a mind altering drug. Anyone who would suggest that people inject themselves with disinfectant already has something mentally wrong with them. I don't know what it will take for others to figure this out. Anyway. Vote Blue! I know that I am!
i give him credit, for killing over 90.000 americans and counting. and you thought this was a hoax. and willfrompa you have been up his a-s from the beginning and that is a fact just read your posts... you are a coward tractor boy...
I agree with a lot of what you said. Many people seem to be pearl clutching over the use of hydroxycloriquine. If they don't want to use hydroxycloriquine for Covid-19, if they get sick, they can just refuse it if their doctors prescribe it for them. It's really that simple. No one is forcing anyone to do anything.
