The latest hate is over the President using Hydroxichloriquine as a preventative for COVID-19. The Democrats say this is so wrong. Pelosi says he should not take it because of his age and he is "morbidly obese." Nice Talk there Nancy. What about the extreme makeover on your face and injecting Botox to make you look younger. You do know Botox is a poison? I thought you Democrats were so sensitive about shaming people for how they look.
As far as this drug. It has been FDA approved for 65 years. I am reasonably sure if this was a dangerous drug it would have been off the market long ago.The discredited VA study the Dems point to was apparently not a VA study at all. According to the Associated Press, the VA prescribes 42,000 doses of this drug a week for a couple of different uses with almost no side effects including some COVID-19 patients. Some doctors praise it and some don't think it does much, but that is between you and your doctor. We really don't need Nancy's expert opinion, she should stick to being the obstructionist she is.
As the liberal news media lay in wait for the next opportunity to ambush the president, there is one thing we know for sure. They, and the Democrats will never give him credit for anything. They hate him and will do anything they can to discredit him and his Presidency.
Jim Blair
Rostraver Township
