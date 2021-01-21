This is a famous line by Jack Nicholson in the movie, "A Few Good Men." The truth being power. The key to using power.
Understanding that power, as in the presidency, is to serve the message. Not the messenger. Understanding that the message of service is to use power for the good of the people. Understanding how to serve and help the powerless.
Words spoken by seasoned veteran Washington, D.C., journalist Bob Schieffer are the best that represent what has taken place and the seriousness of this time period. I quote him word for word, as it is worth repeating and expressing the state of our nation.
"America has never experienced anything like the Trump Presidency. It is ending as it began in chaos, controversy and confusion. He told us America was broken and only he could fix it. His reign mirrored his own chaotic life. He lurched from one crisis to another. From financial windfalls, to bankruptcies, from tabloid scandals, to audacious lies. He introduced us to a bizarre cast of crackpots and clowns who inhabit the dark fringes of American politics.
"Some, like Rudy Giuliani, seemed to melt before our eyes as his hair dye trickled down his cheek during a news conference. Most he touched were diminished by the experience. Others who sought power by riding the back of the tiger, wound up inside.
"He play down the pandemic and found kind words for Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin but seemed determined to drive a wedge between America and our traditional allies. Yes, the stock market went up, but the nation's deficit and national debt ballooned to record levels. As we saw in those awful scenes unfolding at the Capitol, we came to understand the man who had a manic desire for power. He had no real understanding of the power he possessed or what happens when it is misused.
He will be gone soon but he showed us America was not broken ... he was."
Maureen Fabbri
Masontown
