With the virus shutting everything down, it got me thinking how I now see essential jobs very differently.
Sports are a big money non-essential business at all levels.
But canceling school sports showed me just how many schools were sending sports teams all over the place and this is on taxpayer dollars.
Since I'm a long time property tax payer, I'm not happy with this. When I went to school, the only school sports were male basketball and football in junior and senior high schools. Any other sports were formed by parents who usually got a local business to sponsor the sport. The kids playing also collected donations or had sales to get any other needed money.
Now schools can have over 30 sports programs all on taxpayer dollars. Before you donated or helped your local teams, if you could , but now you are mandated to pay property taxes or lose your home which is happening way too much, mostly to retired people. If you don't believe me just watch the tax sales.
I worked in a union most of my life and we could strike and the company could replace us. Most of our jobs eventually got moved out of the country to a lower wage area. But I learned that you should never allow a union in some situations. Those situations are defense of our country and any law you are mandated to do something. Sending your kids to school is mandated law.
Unions don’t care if people are losing their homes because of their actions.
Unions are necessary but they do take advantage of situations.
I had a grandson who went to a charter school and graduated from it. The charter school had no sports and is able to make a profit on what the state pays for each student. Yet our local schools always need more money and keep raising taxes.
To me it seems we could covert our school system into a charter school with only essential teaching and training.
We would no longer need multi-million dollars school buildings and all the other sports fields..
No upkeep and repairs of the schools or grounds.
No bus contracts.
No more security problems especially for those who worry about their kids standing waiting for buses.
No more destruction of school property by students.
No more bullying in school.
Far less peer pressure.
Less principles needed as you would only have to supervise teachers.
Only bad thing that would have to be fixed to make it work is more available internet which could possibility be fixed by getting the phone carrier to allow internet only on many of the landlines that are no longer in use because of cell phones.
Some interesting thoughts about turning our school into a charter school: Parents would find out just how bad their kids are, they could no longer send them to school for the teachers to try to straighten them out. Parents would have to actually learn to be parent and teach their kids right and wrong. Many parents are scared to discipline their kids because of all the laws.
With no school sports parents would actually have to get involved if they want their kids to play.
Kids now expect everything without earning it. This starts in school in kindergarten when a child is told they can't have a cupcake birthday party or something like that, just for their friends at lunch, they must bring enough for everybody. So kids are taught they don't have to do anything to be included or get what others get. They expect to get anything for nothing because they will fill bad otherwise.
Kids have little to no respect for others property and at school if one gets away with showing no respect others will, too. Peer pressure always produces the worst.
It would be harder to move drugs from different areas without getting caught.
Becoming a charter school should lower or eliminate school property taxes and maybe the 1% earned income tax. That would make this area more acceptable for new business.
Schools should be teaching essential needs only.
Bill Sines
Springhill Township
