In a classroom back in the days when there were classrooms, a teacher asked its students: “What is the greatest discovery, or invention, in the history of mankind?"
One student said: ”Computers and the internet." The teacher said "good answer, tell us why?" The student replied: "Because of these inventions we now have access to all the infor- mation that there is in an instant."
Another student said: "the discoveries of medical science." "Good answer,” said the teacher. ”TelI us why.” The student said: "with our discoveries in medical science we can cure diseases with vaccines that plagued us. We can even do transplants and replace failing hearts, livers and lungs with healthy donor organs.”
A third student said: "the thermos bottle." The teacher said: "huh” and the rest of the class started laughing. Playing along, the teacher asked: "tell us why?" The third student said: "well, if ya put hot coffee in a thermos bottle, it keeps it hot. If ya put Iced tea in a thermos bottle, it keeps it coId." Even the teacher started chuckling at the answer, but said: "and what's so special about that?"
The third student said: "how's it know?”
Those who write commentaries and letters to the editor are a strange breed. Ya gotta have one hell of an ego to assume the public would even be interested in what some might think and others know about a particular subject. I've been doing this for a while and in that time Iﬁgured out you don't give a damn what I think, so I don't tell you that. Instead, I tell ya what I know. What you do with it is on you.
Recently, a close friend's aunt passed away at a nursing home in Pittsburgh. She was very old and suffered from a bunch of ailments. My friend was all the family she had left. A few days before she passed, the nursing home tested her to see if she had this Chinese plague that has disrupted the entire planet. Her test results came back negative. Subsequently, she died from those ailments she had at her age. However, on her death
Certificate of death was listed as due to covid.
Another dear friend of mine is a nurse. She tells me they do this because they get a huge amount of money for each patient with the Chinese plague. I wouldn't know for sure, I don't work for a health insurance company. A question that comes to my mind is: who pays these hospitals this huge amount of money for Chinese plague patients? it would seem to me that regardless of the trillions of dollars the government has ear-marked to emergency relief for this pandemic, the CDC, or the Deptartment of Health and Human Services wouldn't be making direct payments to the hospitals.
I ﬁgure it's the insurance companies and the government that make these huge payments to the hospitals for plague patients. The insurance companies get their "end," from their subscribers and from the government's "Coronavirus Relief Package." The government gets their "end" from the taxpayers.
Hell's fire, capitalism is "the game" and ya can't fault people for playing it. Socialists or communists play, too. Of course under their rule, the public doesn't get to play, elite bureaucrats play the game for them. They decide what's best for the people, because they convinced them they aren't smart enough to decide for themselves. The irony here is they've maximized the fatality rate of this Chinese plague far beyond what it is to instill panic on a populace they mean to control and siphon money from all of us, at the same time. Not a shabby scheme, if I do say so myself. Politicians play the game, too. They all have an agenda and the idea is to sell it to the voters. Here in the United States, one political ideology pushes this false narrative, because it's all they got left. They've tried everything else they could think of and each and every other coup attempt has failed. Essentially, they're selling the politics of mediocrity.
There isn't a doubt in my mind that this Chinese plague can prove deadly to many that already suffer from one thing or another. If you have a bad heart, COPD, liver, kidney or any other disease, you're at a greater risk than the majority, but that's just the way that it is. However, there are those who refuse to let any crisis go to waste and have no qualms about exploiting anything to achieve their agenda.
I began this commentary with a joke about the greatest discovery or invention in the history of mankind. There's an absurdity in the suggestion that a thermos bottle is the answer. Yet now it would appear that the Chinese plague is in fact, this greatest invention. It's nearly cured everything else and might cause us to abandon everything we hold dear as Americans. "Like the thermos bottle, that's what the Chinese Communists designed it to do."
John Lucas is a resident of Vanderbilt.
The Orange Menace is responsible for this disaster in AMERICA 100% , he failed 100%:
1.. Trump shut down the entire Global Health Security and Bio-defense agency. Yes, he did.
2.. In 2018 Trump fired Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossart, whose job was to coordinate a response to global pandemics. He was not replaced.
3.. In 2018 Dr. Luciana Borio, the NSC director for medical and bio-defense preparedness left the job.. Trump did not replace Dr. Borio.
4.. In 2018, at Trump’s direction, the CDC stopped funding epidemic prevention activities in 39 out of 49 countries including China.5.. In 2019 the NSC’s Senior Director for Global Health Security and bio-defense, Tim Ziemer, left the position and Trump did not replace the Rear Admiral.6.. Trump declined to use the World Health Organization’s test like other nations.. Back in January, over a month before the first Co-vid19 case in the U.S., the Chinese posted a new mysterious virus and within a week, Berlin virologists had produced the first diagnostic test.. By the end of February, the WHO had shipped out tests to 60 countries.. Oh, but not our government.. We declined the test even as a temporary bridge until the CDC could create its own test.. The question iswhy?. We don’t know but what to look for is which pharmaceutical company eventually manufactures the test and who owns the stock.. Keep tuned.7.. Amid the explosive worldwide outbreak of the virus Trump proposed a 19% cut to the budget of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention plus a 10% cut to Public Health Services and a 7% cut to Global Health Services. Those happen to be the organizations that responds to public health threats.
8.. Trump didn’t appoint a doctor to oversee the US response to the pandemic. He appointed Mike Pence. 9. Trump has on multiple occasions sowed doubt about the severity of the virus even using the word HOAX at events and rallies. He even did it at an event where the virus was being spread. Trump has put out zero useful information concerning the health risks of the virus.
10.. Trump pretended the virus had been contained.11.. Trump left a cruise ship at sea for days, denying them proper hospital care, rather than increase his numbers in America According to the Springfield-Green County Health Department / If you`re still alive in Nov., Vote.
Maybe if you had an original thought, as opposed to plagerizing globalist talking points steeped in TDS, you should write yer own piece. Like your candidate, you have to plagrize those who "carry water" for the Chinese Communists.
I wonder how a friend of a friend of a friend got a death certificate from the Pittsburgh Coroners office listing Coid as the cause of death . seems pretty strange to me maybe getting death certificates is the greatest invention of someones mind
this is not face book John you can say anything on face book and most facebook
addicts will believe you
in the real world truth matters
on facebook nothing matters
"Jimmy, Jimmy, Jimmy." I knew writing was problematic for you. I've read your leftist gibberish before. Now I realize you can't read either. "How'd (I) know?" You just demonstrated it.
