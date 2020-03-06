A couple of months ago, I wrote a letter to express my disappointment in a church that decided to replace their Nativity with a political sign for Donald Trump. Now, they have hung a huge flag in favor of Trump. Every time I see this display, I am ashamed. I don't believe politics belong in church or posted outside of a church for that matter. I do not believe that ministers should tell their congregation who to vote for. It is wrong.
A lot has happened since my letter. I never really considered myself a political person. I know what I believe, but I was never what someone would call an activist.
I never posted political memes on social media. Most of my posts were about God and they still are. Others were funny since I like to make people laugh. I posted one that was political and what I thought was funny. One of my friends decided to call me out on it and said that I should be ashamed of myself. For the duration that President Obama was in the White House, this same person posted many things against President Obama including racist posts. They even compared him to a sock monkey. I reminded them that I never commented on their posts. Now that i look back, I probably should have. At that time, I didn't consider myself too political.
That was just the beginning. I decided to start sharing more political things. As you may have guessed, I am not a fan of Donald Trump. A friend decided to question my Christianity. You may question many things about me, but don't EVER question my Christianity. You can question my political beliefs, but not my love for Jesus!
I thought it would end there. Unfortunately, it didn't. People see blood in the water and want to jump in and feed. I am the one that they decided to go after. As I said, I do not believe politics belong in church. I will not discuss it in church. If my friends want to discuss it, they know how to contact me.
I've been called names such as dumb, insane, lunatic and many curse words. I've been told that I needed slapped. I've been told that all democrats are insane. This is the world that we are living in right now. It's sad. People now think it is okay to be rude. It's okay to curse people. It's okay to hurt others. Why? Because they see Trump doing it. If he does it, why can't we.
I can't see how decent people support someone like Trump. I can't see it, but I understand it. I saw what happened in Jonestown. People followed Jim Jones right to the end. That's where the saying "drink the Kool Aid" came from. People are drinking Donald Trump's Kool Aid of hate and lies and they may end up like those in Jonestown. So you can see why I am upset every time I pass this church supporting Trump. It doesn't belong there.
Remember God gave leaders in the Bible so the people would learn a lesson. I don't know what lesson we are supposed to learn, but I hope we learn it soon. May God help us all.
Margie Groves is a resident of Grindstone.
