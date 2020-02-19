Are you aware that Fayette County is the third poorest county in the state of Pennsylvania and that it is the home to the second most dangerous city in the state, Uniontown, the county seat!
So why are all three of our county commissioners overly concerned about the perpetuation of the Second Amendment which is not in danger.
No one is coming to get your guns! This is a Russian myth propagated over time. No one is in danger of losing the second amendment! This proclamation will create negativity to new business at a time that you would think that we would want to add corporate private and public commerce to our county, not chase them away.
It appears that our county commissioners have not thought through the ramifications of their actions. In speaking with law-enforcement officials at the local state and national level in addition to private citizens they, the county commissioners, have taken it upon themselves to issue the proclamation which results in misinterpretation. Law enforcement officials are confused by this stance.
We need to look at the social issues, crime, and lack of employment in this county before we try to just propose continuing the false hood that Second Amendment rights are under attack.
Businesses will surely look at Fayette County as the third improvised county with the second most dangerous city in Pennsylvania and where the commissioners are more concerned over falsehoods than the reality of poverty and crime and drug use. We must remember that all of our county commissioners are public servants. They work for us. This proclamation is nothing more than a political stunt endorsed by all three to distract us from the reality of the dire conditions our county and cities have.
County commissioners, it’s time for a change! What were you thinking? You are wrong on this. It sends the wrong message at this time. I would suggest tabling for a later time.
Adam Sedlock
Chalk Hill
