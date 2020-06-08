Now here's the deal. We're in a crisis. Words like: epidemic and pandemic have slithered into our vocabulary and we're even saying goofy stuff like "new normal" There's nothing normal about it. It's a new "abnormal."
Our oldest and most vulnerable are dying; from complications to their existing conditions. They were brought on by this Wuhan virus that was unleashed upon an unsuspecting world by communist China.
To the Identity Politics "new" socialist-democrats, that might seem racist and xenophobic, but it isn't. It is what it is. The Taiwanese (free Chinese), Japanese, Korean, and all the rest of the Asian countries and people didn't do it. The Chinese communists did.
They lied about it. They destroyed research materials, notes and there is that story about researchers coming up missing. What don't you get?
After years of unadulterated theft in foreign trade, somebody finally said enough is enough. You got a problem with that? President Trump, the guy that finally said it, told the Chinese president that the previous trade agreements were dead and stinkin'. Who negotiated those dyslexic deals? It seemed no one was lookin' out for us.
Long before there was even a thought of some Wuhan virus, in negotiations for this "new" trade agreement, China inserted a "pandemic clause" in the fine print. It makes the agreement null and void if there's a pandemic.
Guess what happened?
Consider this, last year Hong Kong was becoming a major issue for mainland China. It didn't look good for socialistic over-governing. How could communist China threaten Taiwan when they couldn't even control Hong Kong and the UK gave it back to them?
Remember how those protesters were singing our National Anthem, carrying our American flags and posters of our President Trump? Ya think that wasn't an embarrassing big deal to communist China? They knew that regardless of their propaganda, "spin," or even bold face lies, another Tiananmen Square incident wouldn't fly.
Communist China isn't a competitor in world trade. These people are our enemy. Who had their position in geopolitics benefit from this virus? I just told you of 2 instances. You have a prima facia case right there. I won't even raise the issue of their refusal to allow our doctors and scientists into their country to see what the hell they did to stop it.
This thing is: scary, ugly and vicious.
We're so busy blaming each other for something inflicted on us by communist China; intentional or accidental, that we're "cutting off our noses to spite our face." We shut down the greatest economy the world has ever known. That's "nutz!" We're racing to the bottom.
Ah, but there's something even scarier, uglier and more vicious. The "new" socialist democrat party that is exploiting this crisis; to achieve its political agenda, has moved our politics from ugly, to hideous.
Citizens are revolting against governors' "orders" that are masquerading as state and commonwealth "laws" that strip us of our constitutional protections. Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf and New York Gov. Cuomo; the democrat "relief pitcher waiting in the bullpen," working in tandem decided patients infected with the Wuhan virus could be treated in nursing homes where our most vulnerable patients are. There's no irony in the fact that the vast majority of fatalities in PA and NY were in nursing homes. What else would you expect?
Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, knew what to expect and prior to the implementation of this order, apparently moved her mother from a nursing home and into a Holiday Inn, or Motel 6. What don't you "get?"
On Facebook, we get a daily dose of leftist propaganda under the guise of some Diary of Anne Frank. "I get it." It makes perfect sense to keep a diary, or record of the local effects of pandemics that occur every hundred years. I truly like "Anne" (a nom de plume), but to be so blatantly "partisan and agenda driven" makes the author's motives look mercenary.
I've also debated this crisis in comments on Facebook posts. Some if my democrat friends have been described as "heavy hitters" in local politics. However, someone forgot to tell them I'm a "loose cannon." Hell's fire, even my own team knows I reject orthodoxy.
Now, some people are claiming to have received more than one mail-in voting form that the socialist-democrat party is pushing to "rig" another election. If you don't believe me, just ask Bernie Sanders. Personally I haven't received, one, two, or ten, but I never asked for a mail-in vote. I intend to vote the "normal" way, regardless of this promoted "abnormality."
Considering the past three and a half years of debunked democrat conspiracy theories, the common denominator has to be: November. There has to be something that brings everything together. The only other option is some Twilight Zone chain of reoccurring coincidences.
Come on, do ya really believe all this happened because someone in Wuhan China had a hankering for "Bat Soup?"
John Lucas is a resident of Vanderbilt.
(4) comments
bat soup, you are bat sh-t crazy. keep your comments on Qanon at least there you have a platform..
And you don't have a platform at all! You have to ride my coat-tails, because yer just some obscure coward.
And you don't have a platform at all! You have to ride my coat-tails, because you're an obscure coward hiding behind an alias of an obsolete video game.
This convoluted nightmare makes perfect sense if you don't know anything and are determined to prove it.
My own exposure to Wuhan happened as I strolled down the Asian food section of my local grocery. There IT was, cleverly concealed between the Duck Sauce and the Rice Noodles.
Wow, those Virus spreaders are really smart.
Don't dispare , our self "educated" "epidemiologist" was on site at the Virus Lab, observed the manufacture AND distribution of the disease AND witnessed the destruction of ALL of the evidence.
Doubly impressive, when you consider the case was cracked without ever leaving Fayette Co.
Moral of the story, if you can't comprehend reality, make up an alternative.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.