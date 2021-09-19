Congratulations to our 2020-21 Local Share Account Grant Award recipients! Thank you for all your hard work and dedication to bettering your communities.
Last month, the Fayette County Board of Commissioners presented 20 projects with certificates honoring their selection for funding during last year’s LSA cycle. We would like to thank the State Theatre in Uniontown for letting us use their beautiful space for what turned out to be a great day in Fayette County.
Each year, we receive funding applications from dozens of worthy projects countywide, and it’s our job to select the projects that will have the most widespread, immediate impact on our communities. LSA funding is generated annually through the county’s share of gaming revenues derived from Nemacolin’s Lady Luck Casino in Wharton Township.
Fayette County municipalities, redevelopment authorities, nonprofits and other community organizations are eligible to apply, and groups are encouraged to apply for multiple years. The Redevelopment Authority of the County of Fayette oversees the LSA Grant Program, which has funded more than 100 projects and invested more than $4 million back into our county, since the casino opened in 2013.
Once we make our annual project selections, the redevelopment authority recommends their funding to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for final approval. We strive to keep the projects geographically balanced during the selection process, so that we may maximize our funding reach in every corner of the county.
The LSA Grant Program is critical for our communities, as it’s a more flexible way for local organizations to fund projects that they may not be able to implement otherwise. That flexibility allows us to fund projects across a wide variety of categories - from marketing to infrastructure upgrades, parks and recreation to equipment purchases.
Many of these projects are created at the grassroots level by our citizens, nonprofits and more. The projects we select are often leveraged by other funds those groups have already raised themselves, further increasing the reinvestment into our communities. This year’s LSA funding was leveraged by more than $1 million, creating a total impact of nearly $2 million across Fayette County.
The LSA Program’s importance cannot be understated, as it helps make many of our municipalities’ wish list projects become reality. It’s had a tremendous impact on all geographic regions of the county and will continue to help us make Fayette County a better place to live, work and visit.
While delays at the state level due to the COVID-19 pandemic meant we were only recently able to honor last year’s recipients, we’re excited to start working on our 2021-22 grant funding selections. The most recent LSA Grant Program application period closed Aug. 6.
Anyone interested in seeking future LSA funding should contact Fayette County Redevelopment Authority Director Andrew French at 724-437-1547 or visit www.racfea.org for more information.
Vincent A. Vicites
Fayette County commissioner
