Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.