If you own property located in Fayette County, please continue to read. Pennsylvania Constitution Article 1 Declaration of rights reads as follows.
"All men are born equally free and independent and have certain and indefeasible rights among which are those of enjoying and defending life and liberty of acquiring possessing and protecting property and reputation and of pursuing their own happiness."
Do we the people have any property rights or are we subjects to the power of government? Recently, a trio of power brokers, a.k.a county commissioners, believe that they have the ability to levy a massive tax increase of 22.6% to pay for the additional cost of county government. Owning property is a right and we must stand up to those who would use the power of their office to further the agenda of a few.
If the tax increase stands as proposed, we might as well sell our homes to those buyers willing to accept a burden of ownership that only a few can bear. How much is your tax going up?
Multiply the assessed value by the millage rate. It's that simple. Millage before the proposed tax increase was 5.51 mills, now it will be 6.76 mills. An increase of 1.25 mills, which is a 22.6% increase. The assessed value of my property is $134.910. Before the tax increase, my county penalty for owning a home was $744.35, now it will be $911.99, an increase of $167.64.
This tax increase is going to cause undo duress and hardships that some property owners will not overcome. Changing ones lifestyle to accommodate the wants and needs of Fayette County government will not go without resistance. Protecting our home is a right, but building a new prison is a luxury that property owners cannot afford. Do we the people continue to live on our knees or stand our ground and protect what is ours?
Ed Zadylak
Connellsville
