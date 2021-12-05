Many people believe that the “Defund the police” slogan or movement started with the tragic death of George Floyd. In actuality, activists in the 1960s advocated for defunding police departments. The concept of defunding or abolishing police departments made no sense in the 1960s and it makes no sense today.
There are thousands of police officers honorably serving our communities throughout the United States. It makes no sense that a crime committed by one should result in such a movement or even the consideration of defunding police departments. Would there be such a cry to defund all public education if a teacher commits a crime or to defund the Congress if one of its members violates the law? Of course not. Such an idea is absurd!
Police officers provide so many services to all of us. They are truly our first and last line of defense. They control traffic, investigate motor vehicle collisions, enforce our motor vehicle code to make travel safer for all of us, investigate crimes, and help bring those who violate our laws to justice. As an attorney who has practiced personal injury litigation for over 40 years, police investigation of motor vehicle collisions is essential and enables those people who have been injured through no fault of their own to be fairly compensated, often receiving, in many cases, lost wage benefits and reimbursement for medical expenses and similar costs.
Our police officers are essential to the success of our civil and criminal justice systems. They ensure the freedoms which we all enjoy as a result of living in a democratic republic. Defunding the police does not make any sense today, nor will it ever make sense.
James T. Davis
Uniontown
