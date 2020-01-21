Impeachment of President Trump has been the only agenda for the Democratic leaders and fake news media for the past three years. (By the way, what has the Democratic Party done or accomplished during this time except accumulating a large list of reasons to impeach the President.) Lets add to their list.
Lets impeach him for standing against abortion. He believes that everyone has a right to life and that birth is a creation of God. By the way he is enforcing regulations that prevents our tax money from being used to pay for abortions. We can add him preaching openly about his faith in God. In his first rally after being elected, he had signs made up with the words "Merry Christmas" to express our right to stand for our faith in Jesus Christ.
We better be concerned about the President using God's name in his speeches all the time, like, "In God We Trust", "God Bless America." And what about him pushing to get God and history back into our schools.
What about his feelings about our country, "Make America Great Again," or doing things to protect our freedom, building our border walls, strengthening our military and making the United States respected again by other countries.
What about him being a racist, lowest unemployment rate for blacks, Hispanics and ladies in the workforce? What about giving the pride back to the people on welfare by getting them into jobs? We can't forget the economy, stock market and more jobs to name a few. (None of this makes any logical sense, neither does the accusations against the President).
Now let us hear the reasons for impeachment. They claim that he is a traitor, corrupt, supporter of Putin and Russia, violates the Constitution, using his position to apply pressure on the leader of Ukraine to investigate into the corruption occurring in his country including an American citizen, candidate for president Joe Biden and his son for possible bribery or corruption. They claim that he was doing this for his personal and political gain.
Now here is the truth. The Democratic Party could not and still doesn't accept the results of the 2016 election. They started speaking openly about impeaching the president even before he was sworn in as the President and they still haven't stopped vet. They are like a child that doesn't get his way, so they pout.
They and their fake news partners were not use to anyone being man enough to stand up against them. They are afraid because he is exposing the "Swamp." They know that the only way of stopping a lot of them from being held accountable is to get rid of him. It's not going to work.
Every violation that they are accusing him of committing, they are doing it themselves. They are violating the rights of our Constitution, such as due process, The right to face your accuser and the right of freedom of speech. They are depriving President Trump of his legal rights. He has the same rights that we have.
He has an obligation as President to have any foreign countries check into possible corruptions or bribery that affects the credibility of our country. Especially if there is justification to have a candidate running for president. Joe Biden through his own words, threatened a foreign country for personal gain for his son.
There are people that don't like the President tweeting, texting or speaking his peace. I encourage him to keep doing it, don't stop. You are forcing the Democratic leaders and fake news media to keep digging a deep hole that will finally expose to everyone how corrupt they are. They have gone too far to turn back or admit their guilt.
Some will probably face criminal charges and the others will be exposed and held accountable.
Thank you President Trump and your Family for having the guts and courage to stand strong for our country and to fight tyranny.
Gene Barnhart
McClellandtown
When stating some of the President’s accomplishments, please also list the negatives, just to be fair.
